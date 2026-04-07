Pilar Martínez Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 11:42 Share

Tickets for Malaga's emblematic Caminito del Rey experience go on sale on Wednesday, 8 April. Tickets for the period from 30 June to 6 December will be available from 10am onwards. They can be purchased on www.caminitodelrey.info.

The walkway attracts visitors from far and wide. The provincial authority anticipates that around 220,000 tickets will go on sale.

In the abovementioned period, visitors will be able to walk the route from 8.30am to 5pm and from 9am to 4pm during the winter period (from the end of October onwards).

In addition, the trail will be open on eleven Mondays during this period: 13 and 27 July; 10, 17 and 24 August; 7, 14 and 21 September; 12 and 19 October; and 2 November.

The provincial authority has confirmed that the general admission price remains ten euros (with a limit of ten per person) and 18 euros for the ticket that includes an official guided tour in Spanish or English for groups of up to 30 people.

Children under eight years of age are not allowed on the Caminito del Rey and for those over eight parents or guardians must present an original ID or another document to prove their age. Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Caminito del Rey, currently managed by joint venture Sando Salzillo Servicios Integrales and Mundo Management, is a walkway built into the cliffs of the Gaitanes gorge, in the municipalities of Álora, Ardales and Antequera. The Guadalhorce river flows along it after passing through the El Chorro, Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Gaitanejo reservoirs. It is three kilometres long and barely one metre wide. One of the most famous features of the site is the cantilevered section - a suspended walkway 105 metres above the ground.

A visit to the Caminito del Rey is also "an opportunity to enjoy landscapes and communities of living beings linked to rocky habitats, as well as the local flora, among which the endangered Rupicapnos africana subsp. decipiens stands out, exclusive to some limestone mountain ranges of Andalucía and Morocco". The abundant cliff-dwelling birdlife is particularly noteworthy, with numerous breeding pairs of griffon vultures, red-billed choughs and alpine swifts, while golden eagles, peregrine falcons and endangered species such as Bonelli's eagles and Egyptian vultures are much rarer.

The Caminito del Rey has a visitor centre in the municipality of Ardales, which offers information about the natural area and its surroundings and has a parking lot with space for 240 vehicles. The price is two euros for the whole day and can be paid online when purchasing the ticket. It is recommended to park at least one hour in advance.

The shuttle bus to and from the Caminito del Rey departs from the parking lot. The ticket is valid for the entire day and can be purchased online or paid in cash on the spot. The price is 2.50 euros.