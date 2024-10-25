Marseille - a city unlike any other on the French Riviera

Sofia Zarkov Marseille Friday, 25 October 2024, 13:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

While cities like Nice and Cannes are renowned for their glamorous beaches and luxurious holidays, Marseille stands out on the French Riviera for its dynamic mix of cultures and artistic energy, making it an ideal place for a city break. The city's lively atmosphere, shaped by its rich history and diverse communities, has attracted many creatives, whose influence is evident throughout the city. Unlike its more tranquil neighbours, Marseille is alive with artistic expression, music and culinary delights that invite exploration. It is also relatively affordable compared to other Riviera destinations, yet it rivals them in natural beauty, boasting stunning landscapes that complement its vibrant culture.

Crossroad of culture

Founded by Greek sailors in 600 BC, Marseille is one of France's oldest cities and has long been a key trading hub in the region. Its history reveals a fascinating blend of influences from Romans, Moors and various migrant communities, particularly from North Africa and Italy. This diverse heritage has given rise to a unique mix of languages, cuisines and traditions, all while maintaining its Mediterranean roots. Today, the city's neighbourhoods reflect this rich past, showcasing a harmonious coexistence of cultures that continues to evolve, shaping its local art, food, and everyday life.

Its role as a cultural crossroads enriches the art scene, attracting diverse influences and artists from around the world

Local food market experience

The food markets in Marseille are living testaments to its rich culinary heritage, making them a must-visit for anyone exploring the city. Marché de la Plaine is the city's most traditional French food market, offering a wide array of regional products from artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, fresh bread and local herbs to olives and seasonal fruits and vegetables. With its relaxed, bohemian atmosphere, this market offers an authentic experience for those seeking the true flavours of Provençal cuisine. In contrast, the bustling Marché des Capucins (Noailles Market) highlights Marseille's diverse cultural influences. Known for its North African, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean goods, it features a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables along with more exotic options like harissa, preserved lemons and flatbreads. Vendors proudly display Moroccan mint, Algerian pastries and Lebanese produce, highlighting the rich culinary traditions that shape the city.

Zoom The museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations’ unique building, standing on the Mediterranean sea. A. S.

Another must-see is the Marché aux Poissons at Vieux Port, where each morning visitors can witness fishermen unloading their fresh catch from the Mediterranean. This fish market offers a wide variety of seafood and serves as a reflection of Marseille's deep connection to the sea and its long-standing fishing culture.

Artistic expression and music

Marseille has emerged as a cultural hotspot for creatives of all ages, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary music and art. Its role as a cultural crossroads enriches the art scene, attracting diverse influences and drawing artists from around the world. This atmosphere makes Marseille an enticing destination for art and music enthusiasts.

The city is particularly renowned for its ever-evolving street art scene, especially in neighbourhoods like Cours Julien and Le Panier, where vibrant murals and large-scale public art projects showcase local and international artistic movements.

Cours Julien, in particular, serves as a canvas for street artists, with walls adorned in constantly changing artworks, that reflect political statements, social commentary and creative experimentation. La Friche la Belle de Mai, a former tobacco factory turned creative hub, offers a more structured yet innovative space, housing galleries, artist studios and theatres that promote contemporary visual arts and photography.

For a more traditional experience the MuCEM (Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations) is a landmark institution dedicated to Mediterranean cultural heritage. Its bold architecture blends traditional elements while exploring the connection between history, art and identity through photography exhibitions, installations and modern art.

Marseille's music scene is just as thriving, heavily influenced by its Mediterranean roots and migrant communities. Often regarded as the birthplace of French hip-hop, Marseille's diverse social landscape and the struggles of the working-class neighbourhoods have fostered a large rap scene, with venues like L'Unic, Le Baby Club and Chez Pablo showcasing authentic French hip-hop.

Zoom Provencal countryside views alongside the mountain, as painted by Paul Cézanne. A. S.

Marseille's multicultural community also embraces world music genres like reggae, flamenco and rai (Algerian folk) which can be enjoyed in bars and restaurants across the city. Notable November concerts that capture the essence of Marseille's musical diversity include performances by legendary jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, the popular Algerian band Babylone and Méditerranée Voce, featuring traditional Mediterranean music like Greek chants.

Nature trails and views

Asides from the culture, Marseille has an array of spectacular natural beauty. Whilst the beaches may not be as inviting in the cooler temperatures of November, hiking can be even more enjoyable than in the heat of the summer months. Calanques National Park, just a short car or bus ride from the city, is famous for its dramatic cliffs, turquoise waters and secluded coves. A bit further inland, Montage Saint-Victorie offers a variety of hiking trails with different difficulty levels, allowing adventurers to choose routes that best suit their experience. The iconic mountain famously painted by Paul Cézanne provides stunning views of the Provençal landscape, offering hikers a chance to immerse themselves in the region's natural beauty.

For those looking for a more leisurely experience, Parc Borély is an excellent choice as you can stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens, enjoy serene views of the lake amid the greenery. The park also offers sport facilities, such as cycling paths and a boating area. It makes the perfect escape from the urban environment.