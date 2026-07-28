London Gatwick opens UK’s first robotic airport parking service

DPA 28/07/2026 a las 18:54h.

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to offer a new robotic parking service.

Made in partnership with specialists Stanley Robotics, the service will see passengers drive their cars into a dedicated drop-off area at the airport’s South Terminal, after which robots lift the car by its tyres and park it in a secure space.

Passengers are then able to either walk from the robotic parking area to the terminal building, or use a free shuttle bus service.

Similar automated and robotic valet parking services have already been successfully deployed and trialled at international hubs, including Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, as well as Düsseldorf Airport in Germany

Oli Bedford, head of airport access, marketing and commercial products at London Gatwick, said: “This is a real game-changer for our passengers. It’s quick, easy and completely hassle-free – and you even get to keep your keys, giving extra peace of mind while you’re enjoying your holiday.”

Gatwick Airport says that the parking area features 24-hour security patrols and uses an ANPR-controlled entry and exit system. The service should work with around 95 per cent of car models, too, though drivers of vehicles with "unusual dimensions or features" should check beforehand.

Drivers can keep their keys with them after dropping the car off and, upon their return, the vehicle will be waiting in a dedicated collection area.

It’s the first time that Stanley Robotics has deployed its robotic parking technology in the UK, having previously installed a similar service at Lyon Airport in France. Basel Mulhouse Airport, also in France, is believed to have signed up to have the robotic parking service installed, too.

Bosch and Mercedes previously tested and later received approval for automated valet parking in an airport car park in Stuttgart, Germany, where drivers leave the car in a defined zone and the vehicle parks itself using infrastructure sensors and app control

Clément Boussard, Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Robotics: “This project marks a major milestone for Stanley Robotics in the UK, and we are proud to bring our innovative technology to one of the world’s most forward-thinking airports.”

The new service is expected to launch next month.