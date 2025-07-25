Lisbon: a capital city with vibrant adventures at the top of every hill

Emma Blanch Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:50 Compartir

Bright yellow tram carriages glide through the city, stopping at its most impressive sights. Lisbon's classic 28 tram route connects all the attractions, starting with Sé Cathedral - the oldest church in the capital. Construction began in 1147, but part of the cathedral was destroyed in the tragedy of the Great Lisbon Earthquake (1755). Romanesque and Baroque styles blend at the seam of these two architectural periods.

Continuing along the tramline is the Alfama district: one of the oldest parts of the city. Among the tightly packed fishing houses, 'fado' was born - a genre of traditional Portuguese music. Take in the city sights from the Miradouro de Santa Luzia; a flower-filled balcony adorned with beautiful tiles overlooking Lisbon's skyline.

Return to the 28 for a trip up to the Castelo do São Jorge, an 11th-century Moorish castle. Palace ruins and an archeological museum give tourists an insight into the lives of Lisbon's residents 800 years ago. Walk among peacocks in the castle gardens - a more recent addition to the fort made in the 1950s.

Further into the Moorish Quarter lies a gem well worth the uphill stint. The Jardim da Cerca da Graça has astonishing views of the city from a gorgeous park with the offer of shade and a cold kiosk drink to escape the bustle of the city.

Praça do Comércio, sunset over Ponte 25 de Abril and the National Pantheon. A.S. / Emma Blanch

City breaks can be intense; head to a nearby beach to take a pause from the action. Trains follow the coast west from the centre for an ideal day trip to Praia de Caxias or São Bruno. After spending the day relaxing on the beach, stop in Belém - Portugal's historical shipyards. Belém has a chilled atmosphere compared to central Lisbon, yet is home to several of the city's attractions. As the birthplace of the national treat: pastel de nata, Pastéis de Belém boasts the most authentic Portuguese custard tarts.

Historic district of Belém

Torre de Belém once acted as a fort for protection against attacks from the sea. Stylised in Moorish architecture with whimsical watchtowers and intricate stone carvings - it has become another must-see on the Lisbon bucket list.

Funded by the lucrative spice trade from the city's docks is the Mosteiro dos Jerónimos. The monastery combines a church, gardens and cloisters (now used as museums). Built in the 16th century, the monastery managed to withstand the destructive earthquakes.

Social movements such as the carnation revolution aim to decolonise Portuguese history, while the capital still shows off its colonial 'discoveries'

Marking the trade routes from Lisbon's docks is the Padrão dos Descobrimentos. This impressive monument sparks conversation. The statue (originally built under the Salazarian regime) features colonial figures and remains untouched despite the fight to decolonise Portuguese history. It is an important historical monument but there is no plaque explaining its controversial origins, many tourists look in awe at these statues without realising the historical gravity behind them - so bear in mind the colonial undertone of these 'discoveries' when visiting.

LX Factory is another stop on this route back into the city. A short walk from Alcântara Mar station lies a complex of arty retailers, unique restaurants and bars.

Don't miss out on lively evenings along the shore. The Avenida Ribeira das Naus promenade fills up with visitors to watch the sun set over the Ponte 25 de Abril. The iconic bridge (inspired by San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge) is the perfect backdrop for a dusk sky. In true Portuguese style, the city is full of music - especially at night. Jardim Roque Gameiro often has impromptu live music to set the scene. Across the road from the shore is Time Out market - a huge space brimming with flavour. It has 26 restaurants and eight bars and visitors are spoilt for choice - with traditional Portuguese dishes alongside international favourites.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the flea market at Feira da Ladra is open from 9am. It's easy to spend the whole day there perusing the independent business booths and stalls of clothes and old trinkets.

Just behind the market grounds is the National Pantheon. Originally a church, it has since become the burial site for important Portuguese figures, from kings and presidents to artists and footballers. The monument delves into Portuguese history and culture but the building itself is worth the visit. Its Mannerist and Baroque revival style met with terrace city views form a breathtaking experience.

Rounding off with the historical centre, the Praça do Comércio is a highlight, framed by the striking Arco da Rua Augusta and dotted with bars and cafes. Cais das Colunas leads the city out onto the water; a historic pier used as Lisbon's regal entrance is now filled with tourists on the marble steps.

Bairro Alto is home to the city's alternative scene and nightlife. Rooftop bars, music venues and clubs are found among a sea of street art and cobblestones. This neighbourhood has earned its name - at the peak of the hills flanking the centre. Bairro Alto meets Avenida de Liberdade; a fashionista's dream, the street has every designer store imaginable.

Portugal's capital is worth a visit: a short flight from Malaga or a six-hour road trip with the possibility of a pit stop in Seville or Huelva.