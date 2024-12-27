Kaunas: the heart of Lithuania and the Baltic's key river port

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:25

Malaga Airport is continuing to offer direct flights to cities that are typically harder to reach this season. Let's head to the heart of Lithuania, flying directly to Kaunas from the Costa del Sol. Once the capital between 1920 and 1939, Kaunas was also the main industrial centre during the Soviet era. Situated in the centre of Lithuania, it lies at the meeting point of the Niemen and Neris rivers, making it the most important river port in the Baltic states. The city is also home to a reservoir, which is considered the largest artificial lake in Lithuania

Getting from the airport to the city

The airport is located about fifteen kilometres from the centre. It is the second-largest airport in Lithuania and the fourth largest in the Baltic states. The 29G bus service, operated by KVT, connects the airport with the city centre, as well as the bus and train stations. On weekdays, buses run from 5.30am to 1.10 am and on Sundays, from 6.20 am to 10.40pm. The fare is one euro and the journey takes around 50 minutes.

Cuisine

What to eat?

When in Kaunas, make sure to try Kepta Duona, fried rye bread served as a snack which can be found in a sweet or savoury version. Another local favourite is Cepelinai, large potato dumplings stuffed with minced meat, considered the most popular dish in the region. Other traditional dishes include Bulviniai Blynai, grated potato pancakes, Balandelilai, cabbage rolls filled with meat and Saltibarciai, a cold beetroot soup. For dessert, leave room for Varskés Apkepas, a cheese-based cake and Tiinginys, a sweet treat made from butter, chocolate, sugar, condensed milk and biscuits. These can be enjoyed with Midus, Lithuania´s oldest traditional drink made from honey and water.

Where to eat?

Eating in Lithuania is very affordable. To sample authentic local cuisine, Etno Dvaras, located near the City Hall, Avylis on the city's main street and Berneliu Uzeiga are all great options for eating out, offering good value for money and a true taste of Lithuanian food.

Main attractions

What not to miss ?

Kaunas is a city full of character, with a clear distinction between its historic Old Town and its modern district. A great way to explore is by dedicating one day to the Old Town (Senamiestis), with its colourful houses and cobbled streets, and another to the New Town (Naujamiestis), where a vibrant university atmosphere is felt throughout.

Kaunas was the most populous town in the Trakai Voivodeship during the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and when it was annexed by the Russian Empire, it became the capital of the Kaunas Governorate. After Lithuania declared its independence in 1918, Kaunas briefly became the capital when Vilnius was annexed by Poland. The city soon became a cultural and academic centre, as reflected in its buildings, many of which bear the European Heritage Label. With its position as the largest river port in the Baltic states, Kaunas has long been an important hub for trade and culture.

Among the many attractions, you won't want to miss are: Kaunas castle, the city's symbol and the oldest in Lithuania, built from striking red brick in the Gothic style during the 14th century, the Old Town Hall, with its 53-metre bell tower, the central square, the heart of the city, where you can visit St.Francis' Church and climb its tower for a panoramic view of the Old Town, the Presidential Palace of Lithuania, with sculptures of past presidents in the garden and Perkunas House, a 15th century Gothic building built by Hanseatic League merchants.

Also worth visiting is the Basilica of St Peter and St Paul, the largest Gothic building in Lithuania. For something more unusual, you can explore the Museum of Medicine or the Devil's Museum, which is dedicated to Satan. Make sure to take a trip to the Kaunas Viewpoint and enjoy a walk along Liberty Avenue, one of the longest pedestrian streets in Europe.

Travelling with children

Family trips

Kaunas is a great destination for family trips, offering a relaxed atmosphere, manageable city size and the convenience of walking to most major attractions without large crowds of tourists. Children will love visiting the Vilko Kartodromas Pergaole, one of the best karting tracks in the country, or the local zoo. The Science Museum is also a fantastic option, where they can explore animal skeletons and fascinating butterfly collections.

Public transport

Buses

The Ziogas company operates the bus service in Kaunas. The cost is one euro for every half hour of travel. Payment can be made upon boarding the bus or through an app of the same name. The service runs until 11pm.