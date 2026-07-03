A hidden cove in Valencia: a natural pool of turquoise-green water

With 152 Blue Flags in 2026, the region of Valencia tops the national list and has established itself as one of the most sought-after ... coastal destinations.

And hidden among the kilometres of beaches are some spots that are less crowded because they are less well known. Those who discover them can enjoy paradises that are every bit as good as the Caribbean.

One of these little-visited spots is in Cala Pinets, Benissa. This peaceful natural setting, with its crystal-clear waters, is considered one of the finest spots in the Marina Alta. Here, the sea, mountains and vegetation come together. You can also enjoy a natural turquoise-green pool, formed by nature itself.

Its seabed, teeming with life, invites you to put on your snorkelling goggles and dive down to observe the small, colourful fish that inhabit this cove. Sports such as snorkelling are enjoyed in this area every day.

Visitors say it is the perfect place to spend time with the family, as the water is shallow and safe for young children. That said, it is essential to wear water shoes as the seabed is rocky.

Access and where to park

Cala Pinets can be reached via the road linking Moraira and Calp. After parking your car (there is a fairly large car park), you walk down a slope from where you can take in a picturesque natural scene, with the Peñón de Ifach as the centrepiece.