Find some late summer sun on the island of Mallorca

Although very crowded during the key summer months, Mallorca has countless attractions to be enjoyed during the rest of the year as well. Warm temperatures, delicious cuisine, hotels to die for and activities for all tastes make the 'Island of Calm' a perfect destination to soak up those last days of summer that the end of September gifts us.

This island offers all kinds of options for lovers of the sea and stunning scenery. Many lodgings provide views of the Mediterranean or of the island's wonderful mountains. A getaway to the cove of Cala Sant Vicenc can be a great alternative to enjoy the last rays of summer sun. Crystal clear waters, surrounded by mountains and Hotel Sant Vicenc, newly opened this summer, with a gourmet menu worth tasting. This small, boutique hotel with views of the cove has a spa with some interesting treatments and a cool private cinema.

Another option is to spend a few days in Colonia Sant Jordi, an old fishing port popular with the locals and full of culinary delights in places like Sal de Coco or Cassai Beach House. To stop over, a good choice would be Hotel Honucai, where the renowned chef Pablo Tomas has his restaurant with a menu based mostly on seafood, especially the bluefin tuna which appears in endlessly different recipes.

For a great inland experience Can Beneit awaits you, a country house with farmland adjoining the tiny village of Binibona. The farmhouse has 10 unique rooms and is surrounded by olive groves, fig trees and all that comes with a working farm. It also has its own charming restaurant, Mirabona, with a menu full of traditional dishes made with local produce. There is also Finca Serana in the centre of the island, which distinguishes itself for being a luxury, yet environmentally conscious, hotel that produces its own oil and wine.

Finally, there is a new type of holiday offering: 'slow living' where meditation and mindfulness are part of the philosophy. At Racó d'Art, in Levante Natural Park, they organise various interesting retreats throughout the year.

Art and shopping

Another of Mallorca's main attractions is art. There are leading museums, art galleries and renowned artists who call this island home. Es Baluard, in Palma city, is one of the best-known and prestigious museums with works by artists such as Miguel Barceló, Calatrava and Picasso.

The Juan March Foundation also offers interesting exhibitions and the Sa Bassa Blanca museum, located on a spectacular country estate in Alcudia, houses the private collection of the Yannick and Ben Jakober Foundation with more than 1,800 works of modern and contemporary art.

La Galería Red, whose owner is an American residing on the island, has also become a must-see gallery stop for art lovers, with works for sale by Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol. As a curious aside, the German businesswoman and island resident, Lisa Heschel, has created the digital platform Dada-Days, aimed at offering art-related courses in crafts such as book-binding, jewellery-making, calligraphy and ceramics at local workshops in different parts of the island.

Palma city is also a good shopping destination. One of its leading clothing boutiques is La Principal, created by two young entrepreneurs who bring together several of the latest top fashion brands alongside some key names in beauty. Cortana, by local designer Rosa Esteva, has clothing made with elegant fabrics and painstaking attention to detail. For the classic espadrilles you must go to a traditional 'alpargatería' shoe shop.

Mallorca is also an island full of cyclists. Therefore, it is not surprising to see plenty of shops selling bicycles. One worth highlighting is Rapha, dedicated so exclusively to the world of cycling that it even has a cycling club. Undoubtedly one of the most characteristic features of the island is its unmistakable style for home decor.

To cover essentials in decor the obligatory stops are Bazaar (candles, decorative objects and household items of all kinds), Gordiola, (a store run by the same family for several centuries and the ideal place to buy one-off pieces of glass), and finally, Viveca, (interesting antiques and vintage, scandi style furniture from the '60s).

Another of the island's attractions is its excellent cuisine. In addition to traditional Mallorcan dishes such as sobrasada (a paprika and pork paste to spread on bread), coca de Trampó (a veggie, thin crust, square pizza) or tumbet (fried, mixed veg in tomato sauce), there are many chefs, some with Michelin stars, to delight any palate.

At the LLorenc Parc de la Mar hotel you will find the Dins restaurant, run by one of the most renowned chefs on the island, Santi Taura. It has a menu based on traditional Mallorcan recipes with a modern twist. Elsewhere we find chef Andreu Genestra, who runs a beautiful restaurant on the outskirts of Capdepera. One key point about his cooking is that he has his own veg garden and most of his recipes are based on seasonal produce from there.

There is also Fera, a great spot for foodies that fuses flavours from the East with those of the Mediterranean. The owner, Ivan Levy, has created his own vineyard with the help of a wine-making expert under the name Finca Montesión. In an inland town with views of the Sierra de la Tramuntana is Ca Na Toneta, run by the Solivellas sisters, which offers traditional home-cooking reviving the typical dishes of Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Re organic and Etic are two restaurants rolled into one, with a daily set lunch menu and another for dinner. It is the first 100% organic restaurant for food connoisseurs on the island.