Excursions through Bavaria: cities and scenery

Bundesland capital Munich, a three-hour flight from Malaga, is the place to begin a Bavarian adventure. The cultural hub of the region, it is home to one of the most stunning Rathaus buildings in Germany. Marienplatz features both new and old town hall buildings with their regal façades and clock towers. The old town hall dates back to the 14th century but appears more modern due to its plain façade while the new town hall takes all the glory in its neo-Gothic elegance. Another appeal to Marienplatz is its clock: at 11 and 12, a glockenspiel plays a tune and mechanical figures dance along to it.

The reign of Catholicism in Bavaria is one of the many things that makes it stick out from the rest of Germany. Munich is dotted with many ornate churches worth a visit, the Asamkirche taking the cake in terms of Catholic grandeur and the Frauenkirche most emblematic of the Munich skyline.

Artistic signatures of Bavaria

With Catholicism comes a lot of art. The city features dozens of art museums full of paintings from the Old Masters up to modern, contemporary exhibitions. The Alte Pinothek is where to go for the lovers of classicism while the Haus der Kunst houses countless temporary modern exhibitions on the edge of the Englischer Garten.

These botanical gardens are the perfect place to relax after a full-on day of sightseeing. As one of the largest urban parks in the world, it displays different countries' floral specialities. It also features a unique spot where locals and tourists surf on the river - even if surfing isn't for you, watching from the river bank is entertaining.

The river Isar also features some particularly scenic riverbanks, where locals head out in the summer for a swim or barbecues.

Without a pretzel and a beer, would we really be in Bavaria? Iconic Hofbräuhaus is the place to go for authentic experiences of Bavarian eating and drinking culture. The building itself is striking - covered in frescos and adorned with glamorous chandeliers. Of course, this sense of Bavarian food and drink culture is most heightened during Oktoberfest (or D'Wiesn as the locals call it) when locals and tourists alike flood to the Wiesn to celebrate Germany's biggest folk festival in honour of the Bavarian crown.

Day trips from Munich

However, Bavaria is not limited to its capital alone. There are many day trips worth the travel that are made easy by using Munich as a base. Nuremberg, Augsburg and Ingolstadt being just a few honourable mentions.

Regensburg is a smaller town in Bavaria which brings to life the Catholic and Roman influence in the region. Wandering through the cobbled streets lined with colourful houses, it can feel like walking through a quaint Italian town, rather than a German one. This is down to the Roman army using it as a base camp over 2,000 years ago - clear from its signature arched Roman bridge. The influence remains so strong as Regensburg was one of the least affected towns by bombing during the world wars. As the best-preserved medieval city in the country, its Cathedral still has authentic medieval stained glass, which gave St Peter's its name 'Cathedral of Light'.

The town feels steeped in rich history due to its success during the middle ages. It became the central point of Europe due to its strategic position on the Danube.

Another example of cultural interest in Bavaria may be a somber day but is worth the trip. From Munich it's an easy trip to Dachau, one of the longest-standing concentration camps in Nazi Germany. Take a walk through the camp and its new exhibition to delve into the saddest parts of German history.

For a different type of day trip, take the train south towards Austria to Tegernsee. This town is for the adventurous tourists: swim, ski or hike in and around the Alps.