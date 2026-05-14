This Spanish city has the most beautiful promenade in Europe and looks just like Cuba

One of the oldest cities in Western Europe is located in Andaluc'ia: Cadiz . Founded in Phoenician times - 1100 BC. - was the main ... Spanish port for trade with the Americas in the 18th century and hence it has a certain resemblance to Cuba since in addition to commercial activity there was a great socio-cultural exchange.

The streets, colonial façades and lookout towers are reminiscent of Old Havana and its seafronts also have similarities.

This is why Cádiz has a seafront promenade steeped in history and unparalleled beauty. Its original layout dates back to the 18th century, with the economic boom thanks to its strategic position as a commercial port. It was during the reign of Charles III that the first infrastructural works began that would give rise to this jewel that borders the Atlantic coast.

Throughout the 20th century, this Promenade has witnessed major transformations. The modernisation of the infrastructure not only consolidated its role as a recreational area but also adapted it to the needs of society. Thus, new monuments, such as the sculpture of the Venencia , were added to the promenade, becoming important tourist landmarks.

Views of the Cathedral from the Paseo Marítimo. (TRIPADVISOR)

Layout

The Promenade, with wonderful views , runs along the old city wall, a historic vestige that can still be seen in some sections. On one side of the path is the Fort of San Sebastián, built in the 18th century as part of the coastal defence. This monument not only tells the story of military architecture, but also offers panoramic views of the sea and the city.

The Promenade stretches for several kilometres s along the coast and offers stunning views of the sea and the city's harbour. Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of bars and restaurants, as well as a large number of shops.

Moreover, the most characteristic feature of this is the light and everything it has to offer. In this sense, the sunsets over the Atlantic from the promenade are a real spectacle for the five senses, accompanied by the sea breeze and the gentle sound of the waves and an unparalleled aroma. An unhurried walk and enjoying these moments will make any traveller live an experience they will never forget.

Apart from nature, the Paseo is a gateway to all themost iconic corners of the city - the cathedral, the Pópulo district, Santa Catalina castle, and several churches - and is a place to savour, both visually and gastronomically, the delights that the capital of Europe's southernmost province has to offer.