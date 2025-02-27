A carnival journey to the 'Venice of Portugal'

Alekk M. Saanders Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:54 Compartir

For a couple of weeks, extravagance, charm, creativity and elegance merge in an explosion of colour in carnival costumes in Venice where the famous gondolas parade along canals that have become floating catwalks. Thousands want to experience this masquerade atmosphere and the 'floating city' is even more congested than usual.

However, there is a good alternative. To take a ride on a gondola in a quieter place, to see colourful characters of carnival celebrations without jostling in the crowds and without spending a fortune.... all this is possible in Andalucia's neighbouring Portugal.

On 'moliceiros' under bridges

The city of Aveiro is called the Venice of Portugal for its canals and Venetian-like bridges. This Portuguese seaside town is considered an ideal destination for a short trip from Malaga (by car the distance is shorter than to Barcelona).

Tourists on a boat tour through Aveiro.

In addition to the waterways that run through the city like in Venice, Aveiro has its own gondolas, called 'moliceiros'. Their curved ends do resemble Italian boats, but are much larger and much more colourful. Some of them contain erotic motifs.

The tours are conducted in different languages. Itineraries can vary in cost and duration, with some longer tours offering history and information about the city, and some shorter ones just a pleasant ride around Aveiro passing very close to buildings and under bridges.

However, expecting Aveiro to be a replica of Venice would be wrong. The main similarity to the Italian city can perhaps be found on Rua João Mendonça. This spacious street near the city centre is framed by unusual boats and Art Nouveau style houses and other fanciful buildings and statues, which attract the attention of tourists.

'The Vitamin of Joy'

More impressive architecture can be found in the town of Ovar, known as the 'city of tiles'. Ovar is located over 30 kilometres from Aveiro and has more than 800 façades decorated with Portuguese-style tiles. It is also considered to be the place where the best carnivals in Portugal are held.

One of the main Portuguese tourist events, the carnival has been organised in a modern way since 1952. During the celebrations the usually quiet Ovar turns into a party arena. Carnaval de Ovar has become a trademark of the town, combining local traditions with samba school parades. No wonder the event has been dubbed 'Vitamina da Alegria' (Vitamin of Joy). This year's festivities continue until Tuesday 4 March.

Carnival is a time to eat well before Lent. So when you smell the aroma of pastries, go to any bakery or café in Ovar and ask for a 'pão de ló de Ovar' - a sponge cake with cream. It can be a good alternative to pancakes.

The pão de ló de Ovar cake.

And finally, if you prefer not to return to the Costa del Sol on the same day, go to the 'Costa do Sal', which is 'The Salt Coast' in Portuguese.

The Costa do Sal Boat Lounge hotel is about nine kilometres from Aveiro and just a hundred metres from the Atlantic Ocean. The slightly swaying ship is moored off the bank. A stay at this hotel, surrounded by natural canals, streams and the lagoon, will add 'Venice' to your carnival journey to neighbouring Portugal.