Brunei royal family once again choose the Costa del Sol for their summer holidays

It is very common for business flights to arrive at Malaga Airport. These are generally small jets with a more limited number of seats and ... range. But the ultimate in luxury is to see an entire long-haul passenger aircraft, designed for intercontinental flights, adapted for private use.

Royal Brunei's Boeing 787 is not the only aircraft of its kind to have been spotted on the runways this summer, but it is certainly one of the largest.

The aircraft arrived in Malaga on 22 August and departed 31 August, according to airport sources.

On board were members of the royal family of this small nation on the island of Borneo, in South-East Asia, although it has not been possible to confirm whether Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, considered one of the richest people in the world, was among them.

The Bruneian royal family have visited the Costa del Sol on several occasions, with Marbella and Sotogrande, on the Cadiz coast, among their preferred destinations.

In August 2025, for example, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and his wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah, were spotted in the area. The sultan's sixth son is a helicopter pilot and a keen sportsman, particularly when it comes to polo, which he plays competitively.

Last summer, he celebrated his 34th birthday at a private estate surrounded by family and friends and was also seen several times playing polo at the exclusive resort.

The sultan's daughters have also featured in stories from Marbella's nightlife. One such anecdote came from nightclub owner Olivia Valère, who recalled a lavish booking they once made for a private party at her venue.

Private flights on the rise

Malaga Airport has been recording rapid month-on-month growth, well ahead of the increase at Spain's other major airports operated by Aena. The sharp rise in private aviation serving the Costa del Sol has played a significant part in the airport's record figures, according to former airport director Pedro Bendala.

Bendala estimates that business aviation accounts for as many as 60 arrivals and departures at the airport every day. "It's a sector that has grown considerably in recent years. We now have between 50 and 60 private flights every day," he said.

Private aviation is, in fact, growing faster than commercial air traffic.

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