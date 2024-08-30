Bologna, the vibrant pink city in northern Italy

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 13:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Bologna is one of the 154 destinations which can be reached via direct flight from Malaga. One of Italy's most beautiful cities, it is known by three nicknames: 'la Dotta' ('the Learned'), 'la Grassa' ('the Fat'), and 'la Rossa' ('the Red'). The first refers to the University of Bologna, the oldest in Europe. 'La Grassa' alludes to the city's famous culinary tradition - it is the birthplace, of course, of Bolognese sauce. 'La Rossa', finally, refers to Bologna's red buildings.

Reaching Bologna from the airport is easy and cheap as the Marconi Express train runs between the terminal and Bologna Centrale station. The seven-minute journey costs 12.80 euros one-way or 23.30 for a return. Otherwise, the 944 bus runs between the airport and Ospedale Maggiore, where lines 18, 19, 35, 38 and 39 lead to the historic centre. The 944 costs four euros and takes ten minutes.

Bologna's cuisine is one of its main attractions. Mortadella with 'crescentina', fried dough bread, 'cotoletta alla bolognese', a breaded veal cutlet with ham and Parmesan cheese, and a typical 'tagliatelle al ragù' are unmissable. The local Pignoletto wine is also excellent. For dessert, try 'torta di riso'.

The Ristorante Diana, the Tamburini, and the Osteria dell'Orsa are just a handful of the restaurants which serve classic local dishes. At nighttime, Via del Pratello, Via Sampieri, Via Belle Arti and Via San Felice are all lively with bars.

Life in Bologna revolves around the Piazza Maggiore. This main square is marked by its arcaded colonnades, porticoes and medieval and Renaissance buildings such as the Town Hall, the Fountain of Neptune and the San Petronio Basilica. Bologna's medieval centre is one of the largest and best-preserved in Europe.

Equally impressive is the Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Luca, which sits almost 300 metres above sea level and boasts the longest portico in the world. In 2021, the Porticoes of Bologna were awarded World Heritage status by Unesco. The towers of Asinelli and Garisenda also stand out on the skyline and the street markets in Piazza dell'8 Agosto and in the Mercato delle Erbe are a must-see.

For children, the San Luca Express tourist train is a great option and the city's ice-cream museum is always sure to be a hit.

Bologna is easy to navigate: public transport tickets, valid for 75 minutes each, cost 1.30 euros.