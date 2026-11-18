In the Malaga region of the Axarquía, six villages of Arab origin still practise the same farming methods that have been passed down through the ... generations. Handed down from grandparents to parents and from parents to children, this tradition centres on the artisanal production of raisins, which have been considered among the finest in the world since the Al-Andalus period. All six villages form part of the Axarquía Raisin Route, a trail stretching 62 kilometres through vineyards and rolling hills.

The sun is regarded as the raisin’s greatest teacher. The area’s unique climatic conditions make it possible to cultivate high-quality vineyards, whose grapes produce both the Axarquía's highly prized raisins and its famous sweet Muscat wine.

Raisin production is an art practised in the paseros - the area's characteristic drying beds. They always face south-east and are situated across the hills, terraces and ravines of the villages.

Alexandrian Muscat

The grape also yields another of the route’s star products: Muscat, a sweet wine produced using traditional methods. Made from the Muscat of Alexandria variety, which has adapted to the local climate and soil, it is characterised by its floral aroma. This delicacy can be sampled at the wineries in Almáchar and Moclinejo.

The cultural value of the grape is reflected in the festival calendars of all the towns along the 62-kilometre route. Highlights include the Ajoblanco Festival in Almáchar, the Winegrowers’ Festival in Moclinejo, and the raisin festivals in El Borge and La Viñuela.

Other celebrations transport visitors to another era and offer far more than wine tastings. In Cútar, the Monfí Festival pays tribute to Al-Andalus culture and invites attendees to dress in period costume, while in Totalán, the Chanfaina Festival celebrates the village's signature dish.

A tour of the villages

The journey begins in Totalán, where, alongside strolling through the old town and visiting the Church of Santa Ana, it is well worth stopping at the Jardín de la Cascada. From there, you reach Comares, where the must-see sights are the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación and the historic Torre de la Tahona.

The route continues to Cútar, where you can visit the old Arab fountain of El Paraíso and explore the interactive exhibition at the Monfí Museum. Next comes El Borge, the "bandit’s village", which is home to a museum dedicated to the outlaw El Bizco de El Borge.

In Almáchar, the Raisin Museum offers visitors the chance to learn more about local production through an exhibition of objects and tools dating back over a century. The tour concludes in Moclinejo, with the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Gracia and the unique Axarquía House Museum, situated in the nearby hamlet of El Valdés.