U2 tickets in Seville: everything you need to know about the pre-sale

02/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:21h.

Legendary Irish band U2 returns to the Cartuja venue in Seville on 22 May, 17 years after their first visit. Tickets go on pre-sale ... this Monday, 2 November.

At the concert, U2 will present their 16th studio album Carnaval de Luz, due to be released this November. The tour starts with Latin America, before moving on to Europe in the spring.

The pre-sale on 2 November is for U2.com's The Feedback Group subscribers, followed by The Hype Group on 3 November.

Furthermore, anyone who has pre-ordered the album from the band's official shop before 30 October will receive a code for the pre-sale on Wednesday, 4 November, while registration for the artist's pre-sale, scheduled for Thursday, 5 November, is now open to the general public.

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