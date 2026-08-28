Denise Bush 28/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

The red bead tree (Adenanthera pavonina), also known as coral wood, Barbados pride or Circassian seed, is a fast-growing deciduous species belonging to the Fabaceae family. Reaching heights of between 6 and 20 metres, this tropical and subtropical tree features a spreading canopy of light, feathery foliage. It produces scented, creamy-yellow blossoms resembling large catkins, followed by curved green pods that coil and split open when ripe to expose glossy, bright red seeds.

The species thrives best in full sunlight and prefers a loamy soil rich in organic matter, ideally with a slightly acidic to neutral pH.

For container planting, a mixture of equal parts garden soil, sand and peat moss enriched with compost ensures adequate drainage. While established specimens are drought tolerant, young trees will need regular watering roughly once every fortnight during active growth periods.

Although fairly hardy, long cold spells may result in leaf drop. Pruning should be undertaken from early to late winter to remove any dead wood, improve light and maintain a compact shape.

Seeds of the red bead tree. (Wikimedia)

Propagation can be achieved using tip cuttings treated with rooting hormone. When propagating from seed, the extremely hard seed coat must be scarified or pre-soaked in warm water for 12 to 24 hours prior to planting to speed up germination.

Beyond its ornamental value as a shade and street tree, Adenanthera pavonina has numerous uses. The raw seeds are toxic, but once thoroughly boiled or roasted, they become edible, and contain a high protein and oil content. The young leaves and flowers are also cooked as vegetables in times of poor harvest.

Historically, the seeds were utilised in ancient India for weighing precious metals and gems due to their remarkable uniformity of size and weight - four seeds weigh approximately one gramme. Nowadays, the vibrant red berries are popular for crafting beads, rosaries and jewellery.

The tree also provides high-grade timber suitable for cabinet making and construction. The bark is high in natural saponins and is used as a shampoo and for washing clothes.

A red dye is obtained by shredding and processing the tree's bark and is used for textiles and the traditional red dot on the forehead in India.

In traditional medicine, decoctions of the leaves, bark and wood were used to treat various ailments ranging from migraines to dysentery. Their efficacy has been supported by modern research, which has demonstrated that the plant has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.