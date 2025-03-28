Superhero legacy of Carlos Pacheco returns to San Roque

Tony Bryant Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:44 Compartir

The contemporary art centre in San Roque has inaugurated a permanent exhibition of the work of celebrated cartoonist Carlos Pacheco, an artist who was born in the town in 1960 and who died of motor neuron disease (MND) in November 2022. Pacheco was lauded in San Roque for his accomplishments. He was named Hijo Predilecto (favourite son) in 2001, and had an avenue in the town named after him in 2016. This latest honour is made up of 371 pieces donated by Pacheco's son, Alejandro, who opened the exhibition last week. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Pacheco's parents, along with representatives of the regional government and San Roque town hall.

Under the slogan 'When dreams come true', the exhibition offers a journey that spans Pacheco's early childhood, when he dreamed of being a comic book artist, to the consummation of his dream, his time at Marvel and DC.

In addition, the centre houses a recreation of the studio where he created his most outstanding works, with original pieces that offer an opportunity to understand the creative process behind the construction of a comic book.

Jesús González of the Spanish ministry of culture said that this exhibition has "great significance" and is "essential in the world of culture".

"This exhibition represents a well-deserved tribute that will bring the artist closer to all those who haven't had the good fortune to discover him. Despite leaving us too early, Pacheco left behind a magnificent legacy," he added.

The penciller's son expressed his "joy" during the presentation, while emphasising that his father "continues to leave traces of his legacy". He went on to thank the public for "the warmth" they showed his father "when he needed it most".

Carlos Pacheco's work has been recognised with various distinctions, including his appointment as 'breakthrough author of 1996' by the American magazine, Wizard, and his inclusion since then in the top ten authors of the same magazine from 1997 until he reached the top position on that list in 2001. In the same year, he received the award for 'best Spanish cartoonist' at the Granada comic fair, and three years later, he received a similar award during the science fiction and horror film week in Estepona.

Although he began his career as a biology graduate, he soon turned his mind to the world of comics. He began drawing for Spanish translated editions of Marvel Comics, published at the time by Planeta under the imprint of Cómics Forum.

Marvel and DC Comics

After breaking into the European market, he gained recognition with UK-based branch of Marvel Comics, for which he worked on the Spider-Man comic Dark Guard. He went on to become the first Spanish artist to make a major impact in America, where he worked for Marvel and DC Comics, creating characters for Avengers Forever, Virtue and Vice, Superman, Batman, X Men, Wolverine and Captain America, among other superhero favourites.

Together with Kurt Busiek, in 2021, Pacheco published Arrowsmith: Behind Enemy Lines, which recreates World War I in a fantastic universe with dragons, and other magical beings. In April 2022, he announced he would be taking a sabbatical from his work.

The exhibition can be viewed Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 2pm (Saturday and Sunday from 11am), and from 6pm until 9pm.