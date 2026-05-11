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El Caminito del Rey: a success story with over three million visitors

In a decade, El Caminito has become one of the main attractions for inland tourism in the province of Malaga

El Caminito del Rey: a success story with over three million visitors
Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Several generations of Malagueños walked at least the first stretches of the old and dangerous Caminito, which today is only preserved as industrial archaeology, underneath ... the new path.

Then came many years of debate about the model that the new walkway should have, with a succession of proposals and infographics that came to nothing. For many years, it proved impossible to balance tourism with the safety of visitors and the wildlife inhabiting the Gaitanes Gorge.

Finally, at the beginning of 2014, the work began, which lasted a year. This was possible thanks to the impulse of the then president of the provincial council of Malaga, Elías Bendodo; with the consensus of all the administrations and municipalities located in its surroundings, and under the project of the architect Luis Machuca.

2015

Reopening year

28 March 2015 was the historic day when the new Caminito del Rey opened to the public, after an investment of 5.5 million euros by the supramunicipal body.

28 March 2015 was the historic day when the new Caminito del Rey opened to the public, after an investment of 5.5 million euros by the supraminicipal body, of which 2.3 million euros went to the construction of the new footbridge and the rest to the improvement of access and facilities in the surroundings.

Ardales

Álora

Malaga

The King's Throne

Conde del Guadalhorce Reservoir

Tunnel

North access

Las Cambutas Viewpoint

King's Bridge

Glass Balcony

Acceso Sur

Suspension bridge

Control booth

Tajo de la Encantada Reservoir

history

1866

Construction of the Málaga–Córdoba

railway line has been completed; thanks to tunnels, viaducts and bridges, it winds its way through the gorges and stops at El Chorro

1906

The El Chorro hydroelectric power station,

developed by Francisco Silvela, José Loring Heredia and, above all, Rafael Benjumea, Count of Gualdalhorce, begins operations

1921

King Alfonso XIII, inaugurated the new El Chorro dam.

He alighted from the train in front of the Puente del Rey bridge, crossed it, and walked a stretch of the road that would henceforth bear his name.

2014

Following significant deterioration

due to lack of use,

renovation work began

and it reopened in 2015

(E.H.)

The King's Throne

Ardales

Álora

Malaga

Conde del Guadalhorce Reservoir

Tunnel

North access

Las Cambutas Viewpoint

Puente del Rey

Glass Balcony

Acceso Sur

Suspension bridge

Control booth

history

Tajo de la Encantada Reservoir

1866

Construction of the Málaga–Córdoba

railway line has been completed; thanks to tunnels, viaducts and bridges, it winds its way through the gorges and stops at El Chorro

El Chorro Station

1906

The El Chorro hydroelectric power station,

developed by Francisco Silvela, José Loring Heredia and, above all, Rafael Benjumea, Count of Gualdalhorce, begins operations

1921

King Alfonso XIII, inaugurated the new El Chorro dam.

He alighted from the train in front of the Puente del Rey bridge, crossed it, and walked a stretch of the road that would henceforth bear his name.

2014

Following significant deterioration

due to lack of use,

renovation work began

and it reopened in 2015.

(E.H.)

location

Ardales

Álora

Malaga

Hotel

Tunnel

First gorge:

Gaitanejo gorge

Bar

New bridge

Gaitanejo Reservoir

The King's Throne

North access

Las Cambutas Viewpoint

Almorchon mountains

Puente del Rey

Second gorge:

Tajo de las Palomas

Conde del Guadalhorce Reservoir

Gaitanes Gorge Nature Reserve

Tajos de Almorchón

Valle del Hoyo

Third gorge: Gaitanes Gorge

South access

Glass Balcony

Suspension bridge

Control booth

route elevation profile

700 m

The Gaitanes Gorge

rises to a height

of 700m

Accommodation

Tajo de la Encantada Reservoir

El Chorro Station

Bar

300 m

250 m

El Chorro Station

North access

The King's Throne

Suspension bridge

200 m

South Access

Control booth

150 m

100 m

1 km

2 km

3 km

4 km

5 km

6 km

7 km

7,7 km

50 m

Fuente: caminitodelrey.info

history

1921

King Alfonso XIII, inaugurated the new El Chorro dam.

He alighted from the train in front of the Puente del Rey bridge, crossed it, and walked a stretch of the road that would henceforth bear his name.

2014

Tras un

deterioro

notable por

la falta de uso,

se inician las

obras de rehabilitación

y se reabre

en 2015

1906

The El Chorro hydroelectric power station,

developed by Francisco Silvela, José Loring Heredia and, above all, Rafael Benjumea, Count of Gualdalhorce, begins operations

1866

Construction of the Málaga–Córdoba

railway line has been completed; thanks to tunnels, viaducts and bridges, it winds its way through the gorges and stops at El Chorro

(E.H.)

The project set an example in terms of respect for the environment of this protected natural area and sustainable tourism development, and has received several awards for that reason. Furthermore, access is limited to a maximum of 1,100 people per day, to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety and harmony with the native flora and fauna.

Given these factors, it is no surprise that the cliff-side footpath has, over the past decade, become one of the province’s major attractions and defining features, with its own tourism brand, attracting visitors from all over the world. These tourists have provided an economic and social boost to the surrounding municipalities and to rural tourism in the Upper Guadalhorce region.

Tourist success

Since it opened, more than three million people have walked along its footbridges; whilst a further 140,000 have visited the area around the Guadalhorce reservoirs, off the trail. Furthermore, visitor numbers to the towns within its catchment area have soared: Álora, Antequera, Ardales, Campillos, Carratraca and Valle de Abdalajís.

893

accommodation in the area

In many of these municipalities there has been a growth in the number of accommodations, which has quadrupled in the last ten years, from 210 to 893.

In many of these municipalities there has been an increase in the number of accommodation facilities (hotels, flats, rural houses and campsites), which have quadrupled in the last ten years, from 210 to 893.

In turn, the number of beds has doubled, rising from 4,204 in 2015 to the current 8,160, according to figures from Malaga Provincial Council. As regards domestic tourism in the province, the accommodation on offer in the Caminito area accounts for 11% of establishments and 12.4% of beds.

22% of visitors to El Caminito (almost one in four) are tourists staying overnight in neighbouring towns, and more than half of visitors are foreign nationals (52%). Of the international tourists, the vast majority come from three countries: the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

As for domestic visitors, one in four are Spaniards from outside Andalusia, whilst those from Malaga account for just 14%. The average stay for tourists from the region is three days, and the average daily spend stands at 91 euros. The average age of visitors is 45, and 59% visit as a couple, whilst 21% go with friends and 19% with family.

Since the Caminito opened to the public, at least 685 jobs linked to it have been created, both directly and indirectly, and its economic impact has grown year on year. In 2024, the most recent year for which figures are available, this amounted to 64.1 million euros.

Furthermore, the supramunicipal body takes into account other indirect socioeconomic indicators of its impact on the surrounding municipalities over the past ten years. As a result, the population has grown by 1.2%; the number of businesses has increased by 24% and Social Security registrations by 15.6%; whilst the unemployment rate has fallen by 11%.

Now, the new suspension footbridge, which is due to open shortly, will be a new attraction both for those who have never yet experienced the ‘Caminito experience’ and for those who have been before and are now keen to return to experience the adrenaline rush of the sensation of walking almost in the sky.

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El Caminito del Rey: a success story with over three million visitors

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El Caminito del Rey: a success story with over three million visitors