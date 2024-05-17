Stella Rittwagen's comeback

Cristina Pinto Friday, 17 May 2024, 20:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

It is still spring, but in Malaga it already feels like summer. Not only because of the weather, but also because of Stella Rittwagen's new collection, back with groundbreaking designs that stay true to her brand DNA: a joyful Mediterranean spirit. "To breathe summer," says the Malaga designer.

But her return to fashion does not just leave things to chance - she is back with an exclusive collection at El Corte Inglés - her new business partner -to relaunch her brand "in record time" and with a challenge in mind: to design homeware that connects to her already well-known clothes and accessories. A collection that she presented last week at the rooftop terrace of El Corte Inglés, surrounded by the designer's friends and fans.

Many were wondering which of Stella Rittwagen's kaftan dresses was going to be most popular this summer season, and they finally have an answer: fantasy prints, pastel colours and original embroidery. With these and many more designs, the Malaga creator returns after having announced a little over a year ago that she was going to take some time off:

"After the pandemic things became complicated and I wanted to rethink whether or not I wanted to continue with the brand. There were several problems that led me to making that decision, as well as the fact that I wanted to take a break from the pressure of working for so many years. Recently I've been working for external companies, not with my own brand," she explains.

Ñito Salas

She closed all her stores and her fans missed them. One day, a fan went to her local store in Marbella only to find it completely shut. She wondered what was going on with Stella Rittwagen's brand.

A solution was soon implemented with El Corte Inglés: "We reached an agreement and my brand has now been on sale since March, with a team that has made me feel really supported and free to make my collection how I like it. I started creating it in September; it's all been in record time. But working like this is a privilege because I'm surrounded by great professionals and in a place that has an impeccable track record and in which I'm going to be able to continue to grow," she says.

Ñito Salas

Now those wondering where to buy from their favourite designer can now find it in El Corte Inglés (both in store and online). Ageless clothes and accessories that stay true to Stella Rittwagen's outlook on life and fashion: "Everything is pure summer, so that when people go on holiday dressed in clothes different to their everyday, they can have a drink and feel fashionable, comfortable and endlessly young."

In her new collection Stella Rittwagen dares to add homeware designs such as cushions, trays, plates, cups... and even beach towels. The Malaga designer's big leap of faith shows that her joy and good taste for fashion can handle anything.