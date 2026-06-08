Río Molinos-Fuente del Chorro: the Istán trail that follows the path of water from the sierra to the heart of the village

Linear path that connects the source of the Río Molinos with the Fuente and Lavadero de El Chorro, crossing the El Coto area and following ... the course of an old irrigation channel for much of the route.

Route data

Comarca: Sierra de las Nieves

Municipality: Istán

Difficulty level: Low. The route is well prepared, with no steep gradients and is ideal for families with children. From the source of the Río Molinos, located at the highest point, the path is practically flat or slightly downhill.

Type of route: Linear

Approximate duration: 50 minutes (one way)

Length: 1.8 kilometres (one way).

Minimum height: 285 metres

Maximum altitude: 373 metres

Points of interest

Río Molinos source, the El Coto nature spot, traditional irrigation channels, the Fuente y Lavadero de El Chorro (fountain and old washhouse), the village centre of Istán, the Azufaifo viewpoint, the church of San Miguel, Torre Escalante, the Valle del río Verde and the La Concepción reservoir.

Interior of Torre Escalante, in the town centre of Istán. (J. Amellones)

How to get to the starting point

The starting point is located next to the source of the Río Molinos, on the outskirts of Istán. The most practical way is to park about 110 metres before, in a small parking area set up next to a signpost for the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. From there you only have to walk a few minutes along the track until you reach the source. It is also possible to get there on foot from the town centre of Istán.

Route description

1. The route begins at the source of the Río Molinos, one of the most unique spots in the area around Istán. This spring, linked to the water system of the Río Verde, is particularly striking after periods of heavy rainfall, when the water gushes out of the rocks and overflows in small waterfalls. A wooden footbridge now makes it possible to approach the spring without stepping on the riverbed, which makes it easier to visit and allows you to get a close-up view of this spot where much of the area's water heritage has its origins.

The source of Río Molinos, the starting point of the route. (J. Amellones)

2. After visiting the source, return along the same track in the direction of the car park. At this small parking area, instead of continuing along the wide track that goes down towards the village, turn off to the right just a few metres further on to take a path that starts next to an irrigation channel. This water conduit will be the main reference point for almost the entire route. The first few metres are spent with a little more exposure to the sun, although the path soon begins to enter the El Coto area. To the right we can hear the murmur of Río Molinos, which continues on its way towards Río Verde and later towards the reservoir of La Concepción.

The path follows the irrigation channel. (J. Amellones)

3. After approximately 400 to 500 metres, there is an exit on the right that allows you to approach an area close to the riverbed. This small appendix to the route leads to a very attractive corner where, when the vegetation allows it, you can see a waterfall. After periods of heavy rain the undergrowth can make access difficult, although even then it is worth approaching to listen to the force of the water in the thicket. After this optional visit, return to the main path to continue along the irrigation channel.

At the end of the stretch leading to the waterfall, where the vegetation makes it impossible to go further. (J. Amellones)

4. From here we reach the lushest and most pleasant section of the route. Shade takes centre stage and the path crosses the most botanically rich area of El Coto. Numerous panels allow you to identify plant species present in the area, while other interpretative elements help you to learn about inventions, scientific advances, outstanding cultural figures, human rights and environmental protection. All of this provides an educational character that makes this walk a particularly recommendable proposal for the whole family.

A view of Istán, just a few metres before reaching the end. (J. Amellones)

5. On the last stretch, views start to open up over the town of Istán and the mountains that surround the valley of Río Verde. Although there are some variants that allow for short detours through higher areas, the main route continues easily along the irrigation channel until it reaches the area around the Fuente y Lavadero de El Chorro. This historic complex, fed by ancient Andalusian irrigation channels, is one of the great symbols of Istán. On arrival, the visitor will understand the meaning of the entire route, as for just under 1.8 kilometres he or she accompanies the water from its source in the mountains to one of the places where it has historically supplied the village.

The Fuente del Chorro marks the end of the route. (J. Amellones)

Flora and fauna

The area of El Coto stands out above all for its botanical richness and the constant presence of water, which favours a much fresher and lusher vegetation than is usual in other areas near the Costa del Sol. Along the route you can see species typical of the Mediterranean scrub and wetlands, many of which are signposted with interpretative panels. Amongst those that appear along the path are ash trees, wild strawberry trees, oleanders, hackberry trees, blackberries, sarsaparilla, fig trees and other plants associated with irrigation ditches, orchards and watercourses. This plant diversity turns the walk into a kind of small open-air botanical garden, especially attractive in spring or after rainy periods. As for the fauna, the surroundings of Río Molinos and the valley of Río Verde favour the presence of forest birds and small species linked to wetlands and riverside areas. You can also see pollinating insects, amphibians at points near the water and reptiles in the sunniest areas of the path.