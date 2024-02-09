Soulful Jamaican romance music to serenade St Valentine lovers Eddy's Music Factory in Malaga offers a night of 'lovers rock', a subgenre of reggae that emerged in the UK during 1970s

Venues along the Costa del Sol are busy decorating their premises to host dinners and events to mark the feast of St Valentine (next Wednesday, 14 February), a day when romantics all over the world declare their undying affection for each other.

One such event is the High Roots Sound System 'Special Lovers Edition' at Eddy's Music Factory in Malaga on Saturday 10 February, an evening of 'lovers rock', a subgenre of reggae music that emerged in the UK during late 1970s and early 1980s. The event is presented by the High Roots musical events company, owned and operated by Ruben High Roots, who has enjoyed a long career in the sound system culture of eastern Spain, moving from Valencia to Malaga, where he now lives.

Ruben has become an integral part of the local reggae scene and he has worked with several celebrated names, one of whom is British selector Easy I who will perform at the event.

A selector, as opposed to a DJ, is the most important member of the sound-system crew, because they control the energy in the dance hall. Easy I will feel the vibes from the audience and select the tunes to keep the party flowing.

"I ensure that all the frequencies pressed into the original Jamaican vinyl records are balanced and represented faithfully. My selection is always top-notch and guaranteed to create a real party atmosphere, which is going to be especially true for this special lovers' party on the run-up to St Valentine's Day," Easy I said.

Lovers rock is characterised by its romantic and smooth sound, often featuring soulful vocals, melodic tunes, and love-themed lyrics. Although romantic lyrics have been an important part of reggae since its creation in Jamaica in the mid-1960s, this style received wider recognition and a name in London during the late 1970s. The term 'lovers rock' is generally believed to have originated from the style of reggae of Jamaican singer Alton Ellis, known as the Godfather of Rocksteady.

Rocksteady roots

The roots of the genre evolved at the end of the rocksteady era and the early days of reggae in London, prompted by the arrival in the city of Bob Marley. Notable artists associated with the genre include Ken Boothe, Johnny Nash, Dennis Brown, and Gregory Isaacs, and their music is usually a popular choice for lovers in the mood for romance.

The style had particular appeal among women and produced many female stars during the late 1970s and early 80s, including Carroll Thompson, a British singer known as the 'queen of lovers rock'; and Brown Sugar (whose members included Caron Wheeler, later of Soul II Soul), a trio that topped the British reggae charts on three occasions.

The lovers rock night at Eddy's Music Factory, a venue which Easy I stresses "perfectly fits with the style of music", will focus on the early vinyl recordings of both American and Jamaican musicians. This will be presented by some of the most established sound system selectors in Spain, along with the unique skill of violinist Paula Sarasvati "to enhance the musical experience".

Violinist Paula Sarasvati will enhance the musical experience. SUR

"A music teacher who specialises in violin, singing, and musical pedagogy, Paula will bring her magical touch with her own compositions and live improvisations - adding emphasis to the classic songs from the era of roots reggae music," Easy I said.

Another guest selector is Elven Roots, a multidisciplinary design artist, and a member of the Cizajah Soul System collective. Born in Alicante, and now living in Granada, his sessions draw upon the deepest roots of Jamaican music of the 60s, with ska and rocksteady through to early reggae and dancehall.

Finally, Easy I will demonstrate his knowledge of dancehall, jungle and roots reggae genres, styles he became familiar with while growing up in a pub with a juke box with "plenty of lovers rock tracks".

"I grew up in the centre of the UK where reggae music has a huge impact on people's lives. After collecting records for more than 25 years, my collection reflects how my tastes have evolved," he said.

The St Valentine's event, which starts at 6pm and costs ten euros, aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of reggae music while showcasing the diversity of sounds within the lovers rock subgenre.