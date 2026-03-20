Soaring over the marvels of Andalucía

Flights usually begin at dawn from one of the launch points.

Tony Bryant Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:00 Share

Among the wide range of leisure activities available in Andalucía, some demand not only a fearless spirit but also an extra measure of courage to pursue. Many frequent visitors, as well as residents, seek unique ways to experience the region - whether on foot, by bicycle, on a river cruise or via the usual tourist bus trips to hidden corners. While there are countless ways to explore both the cities and the surrounding countryside, few experiences are as thrilling as a hot air balloon flight over somewhere like Granada or Seville.

Some of the most popular companies offering this activity include Glovento Sur, based near Granada. This operator offers balloon flights over various parts of southern Spain, including scenic areas around Granada and Guadix.

Another is Green Aerostación, based in Gines, six kilometres outside of Seville. This company pioneered hot air balloon flights and has now been operating for more than 40 years.

Flights usually begin at dawn and include ground transport, a flight time of around 90 minutes, a breakfast and a commemorative certificate.

A unique experience

A hot air balloon ride offers a truly unique experience, as everything relies on the wind and its direction. The pilot receives weather updates in advance, which help predict the wind's path, but the balloon's actual route is dictated by nature, so your landing spot remains a delightful mystery - part of the adventure.

Passengers can relax, though, because the companies provide jeeps to pick everyone up and return them to the pick-up point where their journey began.

Of course, one of the great advantages of this type of tourist activity is the chance to take spectacular photographs. Drifting peacefully at 1,500 feet offers panoramic views of mountain ranges, rivers, pine forests, sunflower fields and charming whitewashed villages.

There are also the benefits of breathing in the air at 1,500 feet. At that altitude, the air can actually feel fresher and cleaner, especially over countryside or open areas, although typically a bit cooler than on the ground.

One of the most popular is the flight that follows the corridor of the Guadiamar river and glides over the Doñana natural park and on to Seville.

Here, the shadow of the balloon slides silently over terracotta rooftops and winding streets as the first rays of sunlight touch the cathedral and its bell tower, La Giralda, turning their stone façades to gold.

From this vantage, the city feels serene and small. People crossing plazas are mere moving dots and the Guadalquivir river glides quietly through Seville, mirroring the soft morning sky.

The pick-up point for this particular balloon flight, which lasts between 60 and 90 minutes, is located at Estación Virgen de las Nieves in Sanlúcar la Mayor, approximately 20 kilometres from Seville city.

There are several companies offering hot air balloon flights with professional pilots (who offer knowledge about the route in Spanish and English) in Andalucía and it is necessary to check their websites for information and regulations.

For example, the flight is restricted to people below approximately 130 kilos, and it is not recommended for people with heart conditions or other serious medical problems. There are also restrictions on age, and most stress that children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

These tours only take place in favourable weather conditions. If it is cancelled due to bad weather, passengers are usually given the option of choosing between another date or a full refund.