Smiles set to travel from the Axarquía to northern Finland

Jennie Rhodes Riogordo. Friday, 20 March 2026, 09:58 Share

An Axarquía town is officially taking part in the Oulu 2026 European Capital of Culture programme in Finland.

Riogordo is making its mark in the Nordic city close to the Arctic Circle through the Sonrisas de Riogordo 26 project, thanks to a connection between Finnish photographer Kristian Kaarna.

Kristian, who set up the Augmenters cultural association in Riogordo, told SUR in English that the town "is not just collaborating informally; our local edition is included within the official European Capital of Culture framework. That connection between a northern Finnish city and a small Andalusian community is powerful and symbolic."

Smiling Oulu 26 (Hymyilevä Oulu 26) is a one-year photography project which forms part of the official Oulu 2026 European Capital of Culture programme. It focuses on black and white portrait photography, highlighting minorities, loneliness, belonging and real human connection. Kaarna went on to explain that "the idea is that Oulu and Riogordo exchange experiences and exhibition material, creating a real cultural bridge between Finland and Spain".

The story behind an image

He explains that the local photography competition isn't just for people from Riogordo and that anyone in Malaga province can submit entries. No special skills nor a professional camera are required - photos can be taken using a mobile phone. "What matters most is not technical perfection, but emotion, connection and the story behind the image," Kaarna says.

A selection of the best photographs will go to the gala and exhibition in Oulu and anyone who would like to enter the Finnish selection should send their photos in by 15 April.

The gala and awards ceremony for competition winners will take place on 10 June in Oulu's Pohjankartano auditorium and a group of representatives from Riogordo is planning to attend the event. After that the exhibition will tour around Oulu for six months.

Meanwhile, the Riogordo competition continues until 30 June. The selected works will be exhibited in the Axarquía town in November and the town hall will award five cash prizes.

Cultural association

Kristian founded the Augmenters cultural association along with other artist friends, with the aim of promoting art and culture both in Spain and internationally. The association supports creative projects, connects people from different backgrounds and encourages participation in the arts - regardless of age, background or skills. It has the support of Riogordo town hall.

The association has organised several photography competitions and exhibitions in collaboration with the town's ethnographic museum and Kaarna says, "These events have created a strong community where art acts as a bridge between people."