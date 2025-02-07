Rockin' in the sun in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 7 February 2025, 11:57 | Updated 12:07h. Compartir

It wasn't the skyline with some of the best examples of leisure architecture in Spain, nor the possibility of enjoying a summer's day in the middle of winter, complete with a dip in the sea, nor the lineup of around fifty international artists; what was most spectacular at the Rockin' Race Jamboree in Torremolinos this week was the quiff sported by José at the first of the pool parties at the Hotel La Barracuda, a classic of the programme.

But perhaps more surprising still is that the owner of the tremendous hairdo is a Torremolinos local, born and bred. It's hard to find someone who speaks Spanish among the crowds; 80 per cent of visitors attending this well-known American roots music festival have come from outside Spain.

Zoom

"I've been coming since it started in the Pink Elephant, not just for the bands but for the atmosphere," José explained while his friend Fran, from Algeciras and another regular, added: "It's not that we're dressing up; this is our lifestyle."

Regulars

This lifestyle is one that Malcolm and Pat, from Newcastle, also boast. Also regulars in Torremolinos, they justify their loyalty to this event with an overwhelming argument: "The Las Vegas festival is bigger, but this one is better, its atmosphere is unique. Plus, this year, there's Nick Lowe."

Eighty per cent of visitors at the Rockin’ Race Jamboree come from outside Spain. Malcolm and Pat (c), Lalef and Jenny (b) J. R. C

Lalef and Jenny, who come from Bremen, have also decided that this February they want to enjoy music on the Costa del Sol. This is the second time they have joined the Rockin' Race Jamboree.

Tiina and Timo, at the festival for the first time, have flown in from Finland. They wait patiently in the queue to order something to cool them off on a day when they are justifiably wearing summer clothes.

Meanwhile, Nishi, who comes from Japan, was searching through the Hawaiian shirts on sale at one of the stalls in the hotel's garden. Although he likes the whole programme, he is particularly interested in the lineup for today, Friday 7 February.

Carmen, Mauricio and Cris, from Gran Canaria, are more used to winter warmth. The latter rocker even dares to wear a leather jacket that he customised himself years ago. "Although this is not a good time of year, to come, it's clear to us that we have to make the most of it as it is unique," explained Mauricio.

It's 1pm and the music kicks off on Thursday at the Rockin' Race Jamboree with Brandon Wayne and His Lonesome Drifters on the stage.

There are still dozens of performances to come between now and Sunday, at what has earned the title of the best festival in the world in its category.