Rocío Jurado: From Chipiona to global stardom

Alekk M. Saanders 03/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Rocío Jurado was born in 1943 in the town of Chipiona, Cadiz province. She developed a love of music in her family home. However, as well as singing, she had to learn from an early age to work hard to support her family, who were experiencing financial difficulties. She worked as a shoemaker and a fruit picker, but never stopped singing at all sorts of events and competitions. In 1958, Rocío won her first prize on Radio Sevilla, and subsequently won every prize offered by the radio stations in which she competed, earning her the nickname, 'the prize girl'. Her desire to compete led her to the 1967 Lady Europa beauty contest, where she came second (after winning Lady España).

Rocío became world-famous in the 1960s and early 1970s due to several appearances as an actress on television and in films, as well as her repertoire, consisting mainly of Spanish coplas.

Her unprecedented mezzo-soprano left no one indifferent. At the same time, the singer's personal image - make-up, hairstyle and wardrobe - was adapted to European tastes. Rocío alternated between flamenco dresses with trains and luxurious evening gowns, which sometimes sparked heated debate due to their daring style.

Rocío Jurado especially became famous for her romantic ballads in Latin America, where she remained popular for perhaps longer than in Spain (apparently, this explains her later experiments with Mexican and Caribbean rhythms). In 1988, in Las Vegas, Rocío Jurado received the America prize; best Latin American voice category.

Three years earlier, in Washington, the singer gave one of her most iconic performances, singing at the White House for then US President Ronald Reagan.

In 2000, in New York, a group of journalists specialising in the entertainment industry awarded her the prize for best female voice of the 20th century. She sold over 16 million records worldwide, receiving five platinum and 30 gold discs.

Her grave in Chipiona. (SUR)

Her hometown Chipiona has two well-known monuments dedicated to Rocío Jurado. An iconic 2.4-metre-tall bronze and stone statue sits atop a beautiful fountain, facing the neighborhood where the singer was born. Since 2007, the singer has been commemorated at her resting place with a bronze seated sculpture which features her in a Spanish dancing dress holding a carnation. In addition, in Chipona, there is a celebrity tradition of enjoying the breathtaking local sunsets to the songs of Rocío Jurado, which has been officially recognised as an event of local tourist significance.