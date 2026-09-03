Ozempic and similar medicines increase risk of hair loss in men

The Research: Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology by researchers at NYU Langone Health, using genetic data from over 200,000 individuals.

The Mechanism: These medications weaken hair follicle growth. Researchers identified that the GLP1R gene - which increases GLP-1 receptor proteins - is significantly more prevalent in men with androgenetic alopecia.

Key Finding: Taking GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound increases the risk of male-pattern hair loss by 7% in genetically predisposed men.

Hair thinning in both men and women is a known side effect following the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists - medications designed to mimic the ... natural hormone regulating blood sugar levels and appetite.

Research from NYU Langone Health in New York has confirmed a genetic connection between popular GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound and accelerated hair loss. According to the study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, men with a genetic predisposition face a 7 per cent additional risk of going bald when taking these treatments.

Scientists found that these medicines actively weaken hair follicle growth.

The study examined the GLP1R gene, which naturally elevates GLP-1 receptor protein levels in the body. Using genetic databases covering more than 200,000 people, the team compared GLP1R prevalence in GLP-1 users against individuals suffering from androgenetic alopecia (patterned hair loss affecting the top and front of the scalp).

"Until now, we have only suspected a genetic link between GLP-1 use and hair loss," stated the research team. "The study shows that GLP1R genes, which naturally lead to higher levels of GLP-1 receptor proteins, are more likely to be present in men with androgenetic alopecia."

Even after accounting for known risk factors such as high blood pressure - which reduces blood supply to the scalp - the additional 7 per cent risk remained unchanged.

"This provides the first genetic link between GLP-1 use and an increased risk of male-pattern hair loss," said lead researcher Lynn Petukhova. She noted that pre-prescription genetic screening and preventative combination treatments could soon help doctors mitigate hair thinning risks for patients starting GLP-1 therapy.

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