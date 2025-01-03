Raising a toast to a new public speaking club on the coast

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:19

The Toastmasters International Club celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, and since it was founded by Ralph C. Smedley in Illinois in 1924, it has grown into an international educational organisation that teaches leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Smedley, a graduate from the Illinois Wesleyan University, envisioned it as a weekly social club that focused on training youngsters in speech, to face an audience, and to express their thoughts. The non-profit organisation has approximately 270,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs spread over 150 countries, including America, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Spain.

There are Toastmasters clubs in Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, Seville and on the Costa del Sol, where, along with a branch in Malaga, and another in Marbella, a new club has recently opened in Mijas.

After applying for registration as an association with the Junta de Andalucía in September 2024, Toastmasters Club Costa del Soul Speakers was formed at the end of October. The new club was the idea of two ex-members from the Toastmasters Achievers Marbella Club, Minerva Quijera and Soledad Riveros, who, due to work and family commitments, could no longer make the 70-kilometre round-trip each week to attend meetings in Marbella.

The bi-lingual club (English/Spanish) comprises members of different professions, cultures, and nationalities, including English, Spanish, American, Danish and Iranian.

"It started with the idea of asking the Marbella and Malaga clubs to hold a meeting in our area every now and then, but this quickly matured into the idea of founding a new club here. We told other Toastmasters in the area and they were excited about the project and joined us. Our president Claudia Villareal came up with the name. We are on the Costa del Sol, our purpose is to speak and we want to do it from the soul," Soledad, the club's secretary, told SUR in English.

A "shared dream"

Although still in its infancy, the club, which Soledad said was a "shared dream and a serendipity", brings together experienced speakers and enthusiastic new members seeking to develop the art of public speaking. The club currently organises bi-weekly meetings in La Cala de Mijas, alternating languages between English and Spanish, on Tuesday evenings between 7.30pm and 9pm.

"Our education programmes are designed to help fine-tune public speaking, communication, and leadership skills through regular practice. Members can give talks about any subject they desire in a safe and supportive social environment, utilising a curriculum that has helped millions meet their goals," she explained.

Zoom

At the moment, the 90-minute meetings are held in Soledad's home, but the club is currently in discussions with Mijas town hall to secure a regular meeting place for the club. There are currently ten members, although the club is now inviting more people to join.

"We will have a maximum membership of around 25 people. Keeping the groups smaller gives everyone a chance to speak.

"We suggest anyone interested in joining attends a meeting to get to know us and the way our meetings work, then they can decide. Guests are not asked to speak publicly when they visit, unless, of course, they want to," the secretary said.

In order to celebrate the success of its initial activities, the newly formed Toastmasters club teamed up with the Marbella club in December for a special festive celebration. Over 40 Toastmasters participated in a special session held in Mijas and "where the festive spirit and enthusiasm for the growth of the community of speakers reigned".

"The Achiever's Club is one of the most prestigious and decorated clubs in Andalucía, with a solid track record in promoting communication and leadership skills. Our event included prepared speeches on various topics, two-minute improvised speeches and constructive evaluations on language, grammar, body language and time management. Toastmasters were able to strengthen ties and celebrate the year's achievements," Soledad explained.

World Championship Speech Contest

The Mijas club is now getting ready for the contest season, which starts in February at Club level, and the winners then compete for a place in the World Championship.

"Winners of the club level competitions go on to the Area level, and the next stage is Division. If successful, they enter the District rounds (Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria) and finally, the winner of the English Speech Contest can go on to compete in the World Championship in the USA," she concluded.

Those interested in joining the Mijas Toastmasters should contact Soledad on costadelsoulspeakers@gmail.com, or see the Costa del Soul Speakers Toastmasters Club Facebook page.