Urbincasa: nearly six decades building homes on the Mediterranean, with three active projects on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Málaga 16/06/2026 a las 12:48h.

Though the Costa del Sol has attracted international developers and investors for decades, few companies can match Urbincasa’s track record. Founded in1967 in Cartagena, this family-rooted firm has spent almost sixty years building homes along Spain’s Mediterranean coastline, delivering more than 8,000 properties on the Costa Cálida, the Costa Blanca and, more recently, the Costa del Sol.

Now, with three active developments in Malaga province, Urbincasa is bringing its blend of ex-perience, financial strength and Mediterranean identity to one of Europe’s most dynamic property markets.

“We’ve been through every cycle the Spanish property market has seen: the 1992 crisis, the early 2000s boom and the 2008 crash.

We’re still here because we build with our own funds, we don’t speculate on land and we focus on delivering quality homes,” says Francisco José Cervantes Tous, CEO of Urbincasa.

Malakai in Estepona

Urbincasa’s flagship project on the Costa del Sol is Malakai, a resort-style development of 70 homes in Estepona, one of the most sought-after towns on the western stretch of the coast. With completion due in the coming weeks, Malakai offers something increasingly rare in today’s market: homes that are ready to move into.

A fully furnished show penthouse allows buyers to experience the quality of the finishes and the panoramic sea views firsthand. Designed around the Mediterranean lifestyle that defines Urbincasa’s approach, the development features landscaped communal gardens, swimming pools and carefully planned outdoor areas that make the most of Estepona’s 320 days of sunshine each year.

For international buyers conside ring the Costa del Sol, the availability of completed homes removes one of the main uncertainties associated with buying off plan. Urbincasa is actively welcoming visits from both agents and direct purchasers.

Zambra, the latest addition

Completing Urbincasa’s portfolio in Malaga is Zambra, also located in Casares Costa, with sales expected to launch during second half 2026. The development will be introduced to both direct buyers and the extensive network of estate agents operating across the Costa del Sol.

Zambra underscores Urbincasa’s confidence in the long-term potential of the western Costa del Sol, a stretch of coastline that, according to recent data from the Colegio de Arquitectos de Málaga, is seeing a significant rise in new-build activity. In Estepona alone, 1,503 new homes were approved in 2024, more than double the figure recorded in Marbella.

Arrecife: coastal living in Casares Costa

Further west, in the increasingly popular area of Casares Costa, Urbincasa is developing Arrecife, a multi-phase residential project that has already seen strong demand from international buyers. The latest phase is currently on the market, with purchase contracts in the process of being signed.

Ampliar Ampliar Arrecife Resort in Casares Costa (Malaga).

Arrecife is located between Estepona and Manilva, an area many property professionals consider one of the most promising growth corridors on the Costa del Sol. With more competitive prices than established locations such as Marbella or Benahavís, Casares Costa is attracting a new generation of buyers seeking high-quality new builds with sea views at more accessible prices.

A different kind of developer

What sets Urbincasa apart in a market increasingly dominated by international investment funds and listed developers is its approach to business. The company has remained privately owned since its founding, operating on its own capital and taking a long-term view of every project.

“We don’t build to sell a portfolio to an investor. We build homes for people who want to live in them, enjoy the Mediterranean climate and feel part of a community. That philosophy hasn’t changed in 58 years,” adds Cervantes Tous.

With the Costa del Sol property market attracting buyers from across Europe and beyond, Urbincasa is well placed for the current climate. In the final quarter of 2024, 32.35 per cent of transactions involved foreign buyers. The company already works with clients from more than 30 nationalities across all continents, giving it first-hand experience of dealing with international purchasers that few competitors can match.

That combination of proven track record, financial stability and a clear understanding of what different buyer profiles are looking for makes Urbincasa a strong choice for anyone seeking their place in the sun. “Our approach is pragmatic: well-studied projects adapted to what the client demands at any given time, locations with meaning, and robust financial models“, resumes Francisco José Cervantes Tous.

More information:

Offices: C/ Juan Fernández 61, 30204 Cartagena

Telephone: +34 968 51 03 80

Email: atencion.cliente@urbincasa.es

Web: www.urbincasa.es