This Summer, Look Beyond Marbella

SUR in English Málaga 17/06/2026 a las 13:42h.

As summer returns to southern Spain, the Costa del Sol once again becomes one of Europe's most desirable destinations. Beaches fill with visitors, beach clubs reopen their doors and long evenings by the sea become part of everyday life.

Yet beyond the familiar glamour of Marbella and Puerto Banús lies another side of the Mediterranean—one that remains surprisingly peaceful even at the height of the season.

Stretching from Sotogrande to Estepona, via Casares, Manilva and Sabinillas, this corner of Andalusia offers a different vision of summer. Here, championship golf courses sit alongside uncrowded beaches, whitewashed villages overlook the sea and luxury is defined less by visibility and more by quality of life.

For many visitors, it is a discovery. For others, it has become a way of life.

The Coast That Has Kept Its Soul

Part of the appeal of this stretch of coastline lies in what it has managed to avoid.

Unlike other Mediterranean destinations that expanded rapidly over the past decades, the municipalities between Sotogrande and Estepona have largely maintained a sense of balance. Development has continued, but not at the expense of character. The result is a coastline where nature, architecture and local life continue to coexist.

Sotogrande remains the benchmark. Known internationally for its marina, polo fields and world-class golf courses, it has long attracted buyers seeking privacy, security and a sophisticated international community.

Further east, Casares presents one of Andalusia's most spectacular landscapes, where a traditional white village rises dramatically above the coast. Below, Casares Costa combines golf, nature and Mediterranean living in an increasingly sought-after setting.

Manilva brings a different identity, with vineyards that still stretch towards the sea, while neighbouring Sabinillas retains much of the charm of a traditional fishing town. Together, they offer a glimpse of a Costa del Sol that feels authentic even during the busiest weeks of summer.

At the end of the route lies Estepona, arguably one of the great success stories of modern Spain. Through thoughtful urban regeneration and investment in public spaces, the town has transformed itself into one of the most attractive residential destinations on the Mediterranean. Its flower-filled streets, vibrant gastronomy and more than 150 large-scale murals have created a distinctive personality that continues to attract visitors from around the world.

More Than a Holiday Destination

For many people, a summer spent here naturally leads to a bigger question: what would it be like to stay?

Increasingly, that question is being answered by a growing number of international buyers.

According to GILMAR Real Estate, which has been operating on the Costa del Sol for more than four decades, demand continues to evolve beyond the traditional second-home market. Families relocating permanently, remote professionals, retirees and investors are increasingly attracted by the region's combination of climate, infrastructure and long-term lifestyle appeal.

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Excellent international schools, modern healthcare facilities, year-round air connections and a thriving outdoor culture have helped transform this part of the coast into one of southern Europe's most attractive places to live.

Unlike destinations that rely heavily on seasonal tourism, communities here remain active throughout the year. Restaurants stay open, marinas remain busy and local life continues long after the summer crowds have returned home.

This has created a residential market that is both dynamic and diverse, offering opportunities for buyers with very different objectives and budgets.

Where Buyers Are Looking This Summer

As one of the region's most established real estate consultancies, GILMAR has witnessed first-hand the transformation of the area and currently represents a range of developments that reflect the diversity of the local market.

In western Estepona, Altoasis offers 87 ready-to-move-into townhouses located beside the new High Resolution Hospital and frontline golf. The three-bedroom homes feature generous terraces and, in some cases, rooftop solariums with views of both the sea and the golf course. Residents also enjoy indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and fitness facilities. Prices start from €470,250 + VAT.

On the New Golden Mile, Balcón del Mediterráneo has emerged as one of the area's landmark residential projects. Comprising 37 apartments with three to five bedrooms and panoramic sea views, the development combines spacious interiors with facilities including heated and outdoor pools, a spa, gymnasium, café and coworking spaces. Prices start from €1,372,710 + VAT.

For buyers seeking a more intimate environment, Casares Bay offers just nine homes in a privileged natural setting between Estepona and Sotogrande. Combining Mediterranean views, proximity to golf courses and a boutique scale, it provides a level of privacy that is becoming increasingly rare along the coast. Prices start from €487,000 + VAT.

Those looking for detached homes may be drawn to Villa Palatino, an exclusive collection of four villas within the established Valle Romano golf community. Each property includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private swimming pool and generous living spaces designed for year-round enjoyment. Prices start from €1,590,000 + VAT.

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At the highest end of the market, Lake Essence Luxury Villas offers a unique opportunity within Villa Cortesín, one of Europe's most prestigious resorts. The project comprises 14 urban plots where buyers can create fully bespoke homes with the support of internationally renowned architects. Residents benefit from access to a five-star hotel, spa, beach club and the future Lanserhof wellness centre. Prices start from €708,345.

A Different Kind of Summer

There is no shortage of destinations on the Mediterranean where summer is measured by crowds, queues and packed beaches.

The coastline between Sotogrande and Estepona offers something altogether different.

Here, luxury is found in the space between things: a quieter stretch of sand, a long lunch overlooking the sea, a walk through a white village at sunset or the simple pleasure of having room to breathe.

That combination of authenticity, quality of life and natural beauty is what continues to attract visitors year after year.

And it is also why so many people who first arrive for a summer holiday eventually begin searching for a more permanent place in the sun.