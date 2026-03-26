The Marbella interior design studio that turns properties into turnkey homes, without the owner needing to be there

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 26 March 2026, 17:59 Share

Marbella has become one of Europe’s most sought-after markets for second homes and investment properties. International buyers arrive drawn by the Mediterranean climate, the lifestyle and the long-term value of real estate in the area, but once the keys are in hand, a new challenge often begins. Transforming a recently acquired property into a fully functional, beautifully designed home, without being there to oversee every decision, is rarely straightforward.

Alba Menasalvas Design Studio was built precisely around this reality. Based in Marbella and working across the surrounding municipalities, from Estepona to Benahavís, from the Golden Mile to the hills above Fuengirola, the studio specialises in interior design in Marbella with a fully coordinated, turnkey approach that removes the complexity for owners who are not permanently based in Spain.

One contact, every detail managed

Coordinating builders, suppliers, permits and deliveries from another country tends to generate delays, miscommunications and frustration. The studio’s model is designed to prevent exactly that. Alba Menasalvas, Founder and Interior Architect, leads each project as a single point of contact, covering everything from spatial planning and material selection to supplier management and final styling.

“We believe interior design should feel calm and effortless for the client,” says Alba Menasalvas. “Our role is to manage every aspect of the project so homeowners can enjoy the process and trust that their property is in good hands.”

For clients who are only in Spain part of the year, remote communication is key. The studio uses online meetings, detailed design documentation, 2D plans and 3D views, together with regular on-site updates, enough to stay informed without needing to board a plane for every decision.

Designing for the Mediterranean, not just decorating it

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Properties on the southern coast of Spain have a very specific relationship with light, outdoor spaces and the pace of daily life. Designing well here means understanding how those elements interact throughout the year, not just how a room looks in a photograph. Natural light, open living areas and a fluid connection with terraces and gardens are considered in every project, and materials are chosen for their durability in a coastal climate as much as for their visual quality.

A recent project in a duplex penthouse in Cabo Bermejo illustrates this approach: rather than a cosmetic refresh, the work focused on revealing the full potential of the space through a more harmonious layout and a carefully considered material palette. The studio’s portfolio also includes residential projects in Puerto Banús, Real de la Quinta and Higuerón, as well as commercial work such as seasonal installations at Puente Romano.

Frequently asked questions

How can I manage a renovation project in Marbella if I live abroad?

Working with a local studio that offers full project management allows homeowners to delegate the coordination of builders, suppliers and installations entirely, while staying informed through regular updates and digital documentation.

Is it possible to have the property ready before arriving in Spain?

Yes. Through detailed planning, digital presentations and ongoing communication, clients can make all key decisions remotely and arrive to a home that is complete, styled and ready to live in from day one.

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Growing demand for complete interior design services in Marbella

As international demand for property in the area keeps growing, so does the expectation of what a design studio should deliver. Buyers are increasingly looking for studios capable of managing the entire process, from architectural planning to final decoration with a high level of coordination and attention to detail. For Alba Menasalvas Design Studio, that has been the model from the start, and the reason the studio has become a trusted partner for clients renovating or furnishing properties across Marbella and the surrounding coast.