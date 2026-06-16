Pest Control Servicio SL: more than 50 years protecting Costa del Sol homes and businesses

SUR in English Marbella 16/06/2026 a las 09:24h.

In an area such as the Costa del Sol, where high temperatures and humidity encourage the spread of insects and rodents, professional pest control is essential for both households and businesses. Against this backdrop, few companies are better placed to meet that need than Pest Control Servicio SL, a Marbella-based firm backed by more than 50 years of experience.

Founded in 1975, the company provides comprehensive solutions for all types of urban pests, including cockroaches, ants, mosquitoes, termites, rodents and bedbugs. Technical teams work across private homes, hotels, restaurants, residential communities and businesses throughout the region, tailoring each treatment to the property’s specific conditions and the nature of the infestation.

Experience and agility

A key advantage is the company’s detailed understanding of the local environment. High temperatures and humidity across southern Andalucía contribute to recurring hygiene issues and the presence of invasive species, particularly in coastal zones and densely populated residential developments.

All treatments comply with European regulations and are formulated to be safe for people and pets, and are supported by ongoing staff training and updated protocols aimed at preventing future infestations.

Speed of response is central to the firm’s approach. Early intervention limits structural damage and reduces the cost of addressing more advanced cases. Each visit, therefore, includes tailored advice to identify the source of the problem and deliver lasting results.

Alongside reactive pest control, the company also offers preventive services and specialist disinfection. These solutions are increasingly requested by businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors, where hygiene standards are closely scrutinised.

With a strong reputation across the Costa del Sol and a commitment to innovation and customer service, Pest Control Servicio SL remains a trusted name for maintaining pest-free environments.

More information:

Office: Calle Cuarzo 9, Polígono La Ermita, 29600 Marbella

Telephone: +34 952 77 19 39

Web: www.pestcontrolmarbella.com