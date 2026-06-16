Navigate Spanish property and tax law with confidence

SUR in English Marbella 16/06/2026 a las 12:48h.

Vogt Advokatfirma Lawfirm S.L. was established in Marbella at the end of 1999. From the very beginning, the firm brought together Norwegian and Spanish lawyers, supported by an efficient and highly professional administrative team. The core of the practice was initially focused on conveyancing and quality assurance within the real-estate sector, later expanding into Spanish and Norwegian tax law, inheritance matters, and financing.

Over the years, Vogt has built a strong reputation among international and Scandinavian clients, while also welcoming a growing number of Spanish clients in recent years. Scandinavian clients traditionally expect close personal attention, efficiency, and swift handling of transactions — standards that the firm has consistently maintained while operating within the Andalusian business environment.

The firm provides legal assistance in English and Scandinavian languages, as well as Finnish and Spanish. Its principal areas of expertise remain real-estate transactions, inheritance law, and tax matters.

Currently, the firm employs 13 professionals. The continuity and future development of the practice were secured with the incorporation of two new partners in 2016: Christine Sollie and José Luis Rojas, who became the owners of the firm on 1 January 2019.

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Christine Sollie has lived in Spain for more than 25 years and has worked at Vogt for nearly two decades. Over the years, she has acquired extensive experience in real-estate transactions and today manages some of the firm’s largest and most important clients. In addition to her legal expertise, she has also completed an Executive MBA, further strengthening her professional and managerial background.

José Luis Rojas completed his Master’s Degree in Law and Business Administration almost 20 years ago and later obtained an additional Master’s Degree in Real Estate Law. He has also completed an Executive MBA. Since the beginning of his professional career, he has worked in both notary offices and law firms in Madrid and Marbella. He joined Vogt in 2014 and has since become an integral part of the firm’s continued growth and development.

Having served clients for more than 25 years, Vogt Advokatfirma Lawfirm has become a well-established legal practice with a highly experienced team possessing extensive knowledge in all areas related to property law and associated legal matters.

The Vogt team looks forward to continuing to provide high-quality legal services with professionalism, dedication, and personal attention for many years to come.

If you have any questions, requests, or require legal advice regarding real estate transactions, inheritance matters, or tax issues, please do not hesitate to contact us. We will be pleased to assist and guide you throughout the entire process.

More information:

Office: Avda. Ricardo Soriano 65, 2º-4, 29601 Marbella.

Telephone: +34 952 77 67 07

Email: info@vogtlaw.com

Web: www.vogtlaw.com