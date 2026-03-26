Koax Legal: real estate lawyers in Marbella for foreign buyers who want certainty, not surprises

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 26 March 2026, 17:45 Share

International buyers are increasingly active in the property markets of Marbella and the Costa del Sol, that includes Malaga, Estepona, Benahavís, Manilva and Fuengirola. According to Koax Legal, a law firm based in Marbella that specialises in real estate transactions, the volume of foreign acquisitions has grown steadily in recent years, driven both by lifestyle demand and long-term investment logic. What has changed alongside it is the level of legal scrutiny buyers now expect before signing.

Buyers from the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the United States and the Middle East are driving demand for luxury homes and second residences. With branded residences and high-value off-plan developments reshaping the market, transactions have become more complex. That complexity is exactly where legal advice earns its value.

Why foreign investors rely on Koax Legal when buying property in Marbella

For buyers unfamiliar with Spanish regulations, property acquisitions involve more legal steps than many expect. Koax Legal, acting as real estate lawyer in Marbella, assists international clients throughout the entire purchase process, covering legal due diligence, ownership verification, contract review and drafting, and coordination with sellers, developers, banks and notaries. According to the firm, many investors, particularly in off-plan or high-value transactions, underestimate how much can go wrong without proper checks at every stage.

From luxury developments to large-scale investment operations

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The firm’s caseload reflects the full spectrum of what is happening in the local market. On the high-end residential side, Koax Legal has advised one of the international buyers acquiring a unit in Design Hills by Dolce & Gabbana, the branded residence project developed by Sierra Blanca Estates on the Golden Mile. Manuel Macías, Founder and Real Estate Lawyer at Koax Legal, led the legal guidance on that transaction, ensuring it met all contractual and regulatory requirements from reservation through to completion.

The firm has also handled more structurally complex operations. A recent case involved the acquisition of a full building in Estepona by a foreign investor, structured through a non-resident company and followed by the incorporation of a Spanish entity. The transaction required extensive due diligence, negotiation with multiple sellers and the international coordination of documentation across different jurisdictions. The project is now progressing through a change of use process aimed at repositioning the asset within the local market — the kind of operation where legal and strategic planning are inseparable.

Key questions from foreign buyers

What taxes do foreigners pay when buying property in Spain?

Based on 2026 rates in Andalusia, buyers of resale properties generally pay Transfer Tax (ITP) at 7% of the purchase price. For new builds, VATat 10% and Stamp Duty (AJD) at 1.2% apply instead.

How does the purchase process typically work in Marbella?

For resale properties, the process generally starts with a reservation contract and a deposit (usually around €6,000), followed by a private purchase contract with a further payment of around 10%, and then completion before a notary. For new builds, staged payments of between 30% and 50% are typical prior to handover.

What legal checks are essential before completing a purchase in Spain?

A specialised real estate lawyer should verify ownership, any outstanding debts on the property, urban planning compliance and the validity of licences and contracts — before anything is signed, not after.

Legal expertise as a standard part of buying property in Spain

As the property market on this stretch of the Andalusian coast grows more competitive and more varied in its deal structures, legal advisors are no longer a luxury reserved for the very large transactions. For Koax Legal, specialised in real estate transactions, the goal is the same in every case: ensuring that international buyers reach completion with full legal certainty and without unwanted complications further down the line.