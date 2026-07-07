Kategora Oceanika: a benchmark for flex living and investment on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Torremolinos 07/07/2026 a las 18:03h.

Some buildings simply meet a need; others change the way people experience a destination. Kategora Oceanika belongs firmly in the second category.

Located next to Los Álamos beach in Torremolinos and with excellent links to Malaga city centre and the city's international airport, the development marks the arrival of the Kategora model on the Costa del Sol. It brings together many of the features shaping the future of the living sector, including sustainable architecture, professional hotel management and accommodation designed to meet the changing ways people travel, work and stay.

Marketed by Kategora as Kategora Oceanika, the development entered the market under that name before opening in March as Kora Olea, operated by the company's own hotel brand, Kora Living.

Its early operating results demonstrate strong demand. Since opening, the property has achieved an average occupancy of 85%, with forecasts rising to 95% for the summer season. It has also received ratings of 4.6 out of 5 on Google and 9.2 out of 10 on Booking.com.

These figures are in line with the performance of other Kategora developments, including Kora Nivaria Beach in Tenerife and Kora Green City in Vitoria-Gasteiz. In 2025, both properties recorded occupancy rates above 90%, excellent ratings on Booking.com and Google, and net annual returns of more than 9% for investors.

In just a few months, Kategora has sold 60% of the development's 180 apartments through its established individual unit ownership model. Investors can still purchase units at Kategora Oceanika, which remains available during its commercial sales phase.

A model designed for flexible stays

In recent years, the Costa del Sol has established itself as one of Europe's leading destinations for international professionals, technology companies and remote workers. Against this backdrop, flex living has evolved from an emerging trend into a practical response to growing demand for short- and medium-term accommodation.

Kategora Oceanika is forecast to deliver a net return of 6.5%, with units available from 230,000 euros.

Kategora Oceanika has been created to respond to this shift in the way people travel and live. Its fully equipped apartments, combined with extensive communal areas designed for work, wellbeing and socialising, offer the flexibility of stays ranging from a single day to a year while providing the comfort and services associated with a hotel, creating an experience that feels much closer to home.

Coworking spaces, a gym, swimming pool, dining areas, gardens, sports facilities and more than 6,000 square metres of communal spaces complete a concept designed to provide a comprehensive living experience. The environment has been created so that every guest can find the right balance between privacy, wellbeing and community, regardless of the length of their stay.

The Costa del Sol is one of the country's top tourist destinations, with more than 14.7 million visitors a year.

An investment backed by professional management

Beyond its architectural features, Kategora Oceanikarepresents an investment model focused on professional asset management. All apartments are part of a single operating unit managed by Kora Living, allowing owners to benefit from a fully serviced investment without taking on the tasks typically associated with traditional real estate management.

How the project has been received confirms the growing interest in this model in Malaga province. The remaining apartments are available from 238,000 euros and provide access to an asset with an estimated return of around 6.5% through a structure that combines a fixed-income component and a variable element linked to the actual performance of the operation.

The offering is complemented by Kora Rewards, Kategora's exclusive investor club, which connects investment with the real experience of its properties through benefits such as discounted stays, priority access to new projects and other exclusive advantages.

Marketed by Kategora as Kategora Oceanika, the complex opened in March under the management of Kora Living as Kora Olea.

The first operational results further reinforce this positive trend. In just four months of operation, Kora Olea has achieved an average occupancy of 85% and expects to close the summer period at 95%, coinciding with the peak season.

The results follow the performance of other Kategora developments operated by Kora Living, which have delivered strong returns for investors. Kora Green City in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Europe's largest Passivhaus accommodation project, and Kora Nivaria Beach in Tenerife ended 2025 with occupancy rates of 95% and 93%, respectively, as well as net returns above 9%. These record figures coincide with the company's 20th anniversary.

Southern Europe's largest wooden flex living development

Kategora Oceanika is also one of the most distinctive architectural projects in Kategora's portfolio. Developed by Malaga-based property company Nuovit, the complex brings Kategora's investment and management model to a landmark asset that is helping position Torremolinos as a centre for sustainability and innovation in the living sector.

Kora Olea, marketed by Kategora as Kategora Oceanika, is expected to reach an average occupancy of 95% during the summer season.

Built on the site of the historic Hotel Los Álamos, the development has transformed a disused plot into a pioneering flex-living destination. Designed by architectural studios Bakpak and Eovastudio, with interiors by HMY Consulting & Design and technical consultancy from Egoin Group, it has become the largest wooden hotel building in southern Europe. The project reflects a commitment to a new generation of architecture that combines innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

The building incorporates 3,500 cubic metres of PEFC-certified radiata pine and larch timber from sustainably managed forests, storing around 3,500 tonnes of CO₂ within its structure. Its sustainability credentials are further strengthened by a range of measures, including aerothermal energy systems, 144 photovoltaic panels, natural cross-ventilation, a highly efficient building envelope and native vegetation requiring little water. Together, these features have helped the complex achieve a "Very Good" BREEAM rating.

An asset designed for the Costa del Sol's evolving needs

The choice of Torremolinos was strategic. Its location close to Malaga International Airport, Málaga TechPark, the province's main business hubs and one of Spain's most active year-round tourism markets makes it particularly well suited to flexible accommodation.

Malaga province has become a leading destination for digital nomads while retaining its established appeal as a tourism hub.

In a place where international visitors, technology companies, business travellers and digital nomads all come together, Kategora Oceanika responds to this changing demand with accommodation that combines design, sustainability and professional hotel management.

Just four months after opening, sales and occupancy figures show that the development has attracted significant investor interest while establishing itself as one of the Costa del Sol's leading flex living projects.

Created for new ways of travelling, working and staying, Kategora Oceanika aims to deliver long-term value. Discover more about the project through this link.