Grupo Rosmarino brings a new vision of Mediterranean living to the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Marbella 16/06/2026 a las 09:25h.

The Costa del Sol has become one of Europe’s most dynamic residential markets. Quality of life, year-round climate, international connectivity and continued demand from both domestic and overseas buyers have helped make Malaga province a strategic destination for high-quality housing developments.

Against this backdrop, Grupo Rosmarino is expanding with a long-term approach centred on experience, reliability and sustainable value. This Andalusian family-owned business, focused primarily on residential property development, brings together more than 60 years of experience in identifying opportunities and managing everything from urban planning to construction, sales and final delivery.

The company focuses on established locations, contemporary design, quality finishes, energy efficiency and practical architecture suited to daily life. That approach is evident in two key Costa del Sol developments: Riviera Hill and Miró Residencial.

A fresh take on Mijas Costa living

Located in Mijas Costa, Riviera Hill is one of Grupo Rosmarino’s most complete residential developments, designed around modern Mediterranean living. The project includes new-build homes and penthouses with one to three bedrooms, featuring bright interiors, open-plan layouts and large terraces. Many properties also offer sea views, making outdoor areas a natural extension of the home.

Designed with comfort and practicality in mind, each property includes a fitted, equipped kitchen, an aerothermal hot water system, private parking and a storage room. Riviera Hill also extends beyond the homes themselves. The development has been conceived as a private residential community offering residents a complete lifestyle experience within the development itself.

Its shared facilities have been designed to create a resort-style living experience combined with the privacy and tranquillity of home. Residents have access to outdoor infinity pools for adults and children, landscaped gardens, sun terraces, chill-out areas, sports spaces and a fully equipped gym with a fitness studio. The development also includes a heated indoor swimming pool with a counter-current system, a spa area, a golf simulator, coworking facilities and a residents’ social lounge.

Location is another major advantage. Situated in one of the most sought-after areas of Mijas Costa, Riviera Hill is just minutes from the beach and close to golf courses, restaurants, shopping areas, schools, healthcare services and sports facilities. Fast access to the AP-7 also provides strong connections to Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga Airport.

Construction begins on Miró Residencial

Grupo Rosmarino is also moving ahead in Torremolinos with Miró Residencial. This new-build development recently entered the construction phase on Avenida Joan Miró in the centre of the town, close to La Nogalera and the local commuter rail station.

Ampliar Ampliar Miró Residencial, Torremolinos.

The project will include 25 one- to three-bedroom homes in a well-established central location, surrounded by shops, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, public transport and everyday services. The beach is also within walking distance, further strengthening its appeal as a permanent home, a second residence, or an investment opportunity.

Miró Residencial combines contemporary finishes, spacious terraces, fitted and equipped kitchens, air conditioning, private parking and storage facilities with landscaped communal areas and a swimming pool. The result is a development that combines the convenience of town-centre living with the benefits of a private residential community.

With Riviera Hill and Miró Residencial, Grupo Rosmarino is strengthening its commitment to Malaga province and the Costa del Sol through two complementary projects: resort-style residential living in Mijas Costa and urban convenience in the centre of Torremolinos.

Grupo Rosmarino

Activity: International property developer

Foundation: 2015

Costa del Sol office: Av. Ricardo Soriano 34, edif. Portillo, oficinas 1º 3.. 29601, Marbella, Málaga

Grupo Rosmarino website: www.rosmarino.es

Riviera Hill info:

www.rivierahill.com

+34 600 952 670

Miró Residencial info:

www.miroresidencial.es

+ 34 600 952 640