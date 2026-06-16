GILMAR: Four Decades of Trust and Service in Spain’s Most Competitive Property Markets

SUR in English Málaga 16/06/2026 a las 12:20h.

In a property sector as competitive and fast moving as real estate, where market cycles shape the landscape and competition never stands still, few companies manage to become more than a business operation. GILMAR has done so by building more than a network of offices. It has created a long-term project with steady growth and a strong focus on people.

With more than 40 years of experience, GILMAR has built a business rooted in local communities and close relationships in every area where it operates. Today, two of its most strategically important markets are the Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands.

From Malaga to Sotogrande

Few property corridors in Europe combine such high demand with such strong potential as the Costa del Sol. GILMAR has established a presence along its entire length, with offices in Malaga city, Marbella, Puerto Banús, Estepona, Benalmádena and Sotogrande, creating a network that covers this distinctive market from end to end.

Malaga city acts as the gateway to the wider Malaga province, with a residential market experiencing strong growth driven by both Spanish and international buyers. Marbella and Puerto Banús remain major luxury hotspots, attracting demand from across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas from buyers seeking exclusivity, privacy and a premium level of service.

Ampliar Ampliar The GILMAR team in Malaga.

Estepona, meanwhile, continues to benefit from sustained urban development and growing appeal among European buyers. Benalmádena, added to the network in 2025, extends coverage further along the Costa del Sol. Sotogrande completes the picture with a highly selective client base and a distinct identity where discretion and high-end living remain essential values.

“Being on the Costa del Sol isn’t just a strategic decision, it’s about staying close to a highly international and demanding client base that expects quality advice,“ says Héctor Tramullas, GILMAR’s managing director.

Ampliar Ampliar

Buyers in this area represent one of the most sophisticated customer profiles in Spain. British, German, Scandinavian and French buyers, together with clients from the Middle East, sit alongside a strong domestic market. Despite their different backgrounds, they are often looking for the same things: security, transparency and a team that supports them through every stage of the process, from the first viewing through to completion, including legal and financial guidance.

“We don’t just sell homes. We’re helping people make some of the most important decisions of their lives. That responsibility shapes the way we work,“ Tramullas adds.

Canary Islands: the Atlantic as new frontier

GILMAR’s expansion does not stop at the Mediterranean. The Canary Islands have become another key strategic market, with an established presence in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the recent opening of a new office in Costa Adeje, in southern Tenerife.

The archipelago’s property market is distinctive and highly attractive, offering an exceptional climate, favourable tax conditions and stable international demand, particularly from northern Europe. Costa Adeje, one of the Canary Islands’ most exclusive destinations, was the natural choice to strengthen GILMAR’s position in Tenerife.

“We grow where it makes sense, where we can add value and replicate our model. It isn’t about being everywhere, it’s about being where we can make a difference,“ explains Tramullas.

People first

In markets with such an international profile, technology is an essential tool. GILMAR integrates digital platforms, online marketing and virtual viewings to connect with clients around the world. However, its approach remains clear: technology supports the process, it does not replace people.

“Digitalisation helps us work more efficiently, but our value still lies in people and direct relationships with clients,“ says Tramullas.

With a well-established network stretching from Malaga city to Sotogrande and a growing presence in the Canary Islands, GILMAR continues to strengthen its position in markets where clients value proximity, commitment and a service-focused approach built over more than four decades.

More information:

Headquarterts : C/ Goya 47. 6ª planta. 28001. Madrid.

Telephone: 914 329 191

Email: gilmar@gilmar.es

Web: www.gilmar.es