Etherna Homes: premium residential quality and contemporary design in Estepona

SUR in English Estepona 23/06/2026 a las 09:29h.

The developer Neinor Homes is launching two of its most prominent residential developments in Estepona: Etherna Homes I and Etherna Homes II. Located next to the Valle Romano Golf Course, both developments combine contemporary design, well-being, sustainability and excellent connections to some of the Costa del Sol’s main destinations. While delivery for Etherna Homes I is scheduled for this year, 2026, construction work on Etherna Homes II continues to progress at a good pace.

International demand continues to consolidate Estepona as one of the most attractive residential destinations on the Mediterranean. Its balance between quality of life, services, gastronomic offer, leisure and natural environment attracts both second-home buyers and those looking to settle permanently.

Homes designed to be enjoyed all the year round

Etherna Homes I consists of 135 one-two- and three-bedroom homes distributed across six low-rise buildings that blend seamlessly into the landscape The project focuses on spacious areas, clean lines and a southern orientation that promotes clarity throughout the day.

Ampliar Ampliar Etherna Homes II - Terrace Valle Romano (Estepona).

One of its main attractions is the spacious terraces and, particularly in the penthouses, the unobstructed views over the golf course and the Mediterranean Sea. All homes include a garage and storage room, providing comfort and functionality for everyday life.

Etherna Homes II maintains the same residential essence, offering a collection of 144 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Its avant-garde architecture and elevated position allow you to enjoy privileged views over the bay of Estepona and the surroundings of Valle Romano. The project continues to generate significant interest amongst national and international buyers.

Communal areas geared towards well-being

The communal areas are another stand-out feature of both developments. At Etherna Homes I, residents have access to a swimming pool with a sun terrace, a gym, a putting green, landscaped gardens planted with native species and Zen spaces designed for relaxation.

Ampliar Ampliar

In turn, Etherna Homes II incorporates a swimming pool, an indoor gym and an elegant gourmet room designed for meetings and social gatherings. The landscaped areas blend naturally into the Mediterranean environment, boosting the sensation of privacy and exclusivity.

Bright and functional interiors

The homes have been designed according to comfort and functionality criteria. The open-concept living rooms connect with fully equipped modern kitchens, creating spacious and bright areas. The finishes in natural tones afford warmth and elegance, whilst the large windows promote the connection between interior and exterior.

The ground floors have private outdoor spaces and all homes enjoy spacious terraces from which to take advantage of Estepona’s climate throughout the year. The penthouses also stand out for their panoramic views.

Neinor Homes is also committed to energy efficiency and sustainability through modern construction solutions and carefully selected materials. What’s more, it offers customisation options to adapt each home to the needs of its owners.

A strategic location on the Costa del Sol

The combination of location, design, amenities and surroundings makes Etherna Homes I and II a compelling proposition for those seeking a premium residential experience on the Costa del Sol.

Both developments are located just minutes away from the centre of Estepona, the marina and the beach, with quick access to the A-7 and AP-7. This connection allows you to reach Marbella, Puerto Banús or the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar in around 45 minutes.

In recent years, Estepona has established itself as one of the major tourist and residential destinations in southern Europe. Its renovated old town, regarded as one of the most attractive in Andalusia, coexists with modern infrastructure, marinas, shopping areas and a wide range of leisure and dining options

With Etherna Homes I nearing completion and Etherna Homes II progressing steadily with construction, Neinor Homes reinforces its commitment to a modern, sustainable residential model that is connected to its surroundings.

More information:

Offices: 4 Marqués de Larios Street, 29005 Málaga

Telephones: 900 11 00 22

Email: info@neinorhomes.com

Web: neinorhomes.com