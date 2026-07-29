Black Horse Partners expands into southern Spain with new exclusive Estepona development

SUR in English Estepona 29/07/2026 a las 17:06h.

Black Horse Partners has chosen Estepona for Nacaré Residences, its first development in southern Spain. Headquartered in Barcelona and Andorra, the company specialises in developing and managing luxury residential projects in sought-after tourist destinations.

Its multidisciplinary approach covers every stage of the development process, from planning and construction through to handover and ongoing management. The team includes architects, engineers, lawyers and economists, enabling the company to deliver innovative, efficient solutions that address the environmental and social demands of modern residential developments.

According to Black Horse Partners: "Nacaré Residences reimagines the Costa del Sol through a contemporary lens, combining clean architecture, generous living spaces and a seamless connection between the interiors and the surrounding landscape."

The company describes the scheme as a landmark project and its first in Malaga province, adding that it aims to bring a distinctive standard of excellence to the Costa del Sol's premium property market.

Homes with a sea view

Nacaré Residences will comprise 20 homes, including 15 apartments and five duplex penthouses, all with sea views. The three- and four-bedroom properties will offer up to 276 square metres of living space.

The Mediterranean-inspired architecture was designed by the renowned Maiz & Diaz studio, while the interiors were created by Pedro Peña Design. Together, the development maximises natural light, with spacious terraces integrated into the architecture and a façade that opens towards the horizon. A south-facing orientation and cross-ventilation are intended to enhance comfort throughout the year.

Black Horse Partners describes the homes as "bright, spacious residences with generous terraces designed to make the most of the Costa del Sol climate all year round". Every property is outward-facing, includes private parking and benefits from a dual north-south orientation to improve airflow and everyday comfort.

Premium facilities and Owners Club

Residents will have access to a wide range of exclusive facilities, including a spa with a hydrotherapy circuit, an indoor swimming pool, massage and beauty rooms, a high-tech gym, a flexible multi-purpose room, an owners' lounge and bar, a meeting room, a rooftop infinity pool with lounge areas and landscaped gardens designed by landscape architect Marina Ortiz Quintas.

Alongside these facilities, Nacaré Residences will offer a range of exclusive services and benefits through its Owners Club, a private community reserved exclusively for residents.

"More than a collection of premium facilities, the development offers a complete lifestyle experience where wellbeing, personalised service and access to a carefully selected network of exclusive services become part of everyday life," the company says.

Well connected to the Costa del Sol

Black Horse Partners said its decision to launch its first southern Spain development in Estepona was no coincidence. The town's strategic location, with fast, direct links to the Costa del Sol's main destinations, combined with its growing reputation for quality of life, comprehensive amenities, cultural attractions, outdoor leisure opportunities and acclaimed gastronomy, made it the ideal setting for a development focused on excellence in every detail.

The area is also close to some of Europe's most prestigious golf courses, further enhancing its appeal for international buyers.

Black Horse Partners currently has residential developments in Spain and Andorra and is now investing 60 million euros in the development of Nacaré Residences as part of a wider strategy focused on prime locations and projects designed to create long-term value.

According to the company's chief executive, Francesc Bascompte, the future of the premium residential sector lies in "combining architecture, services and professional management to deliver a truly distinctive living experience".

"Clean architecture, integrated natural surroundings, discreet technology and carefully considered services come together at Nacaré to create a modern, balanced lifestyle," Black Horse Partners said, adding that the development represents a new way of experiencing Mediterranean living.

More information: https://nacare.es/