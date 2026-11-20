SUR in English Benahavís 20/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:54h.

Azur Group has marked the groundbreaking of Azurean Marbella, a luxury residential and hospitality development in Benahavís, on the Costa del Sol. With a planned investment of €100 million, the project will mark the arrival of Destination by Hyatt in mainland Spain.

Designed for international buyers seeking more than a second home, Azurean Marbella offers a different way to live and experience the Costa del Sol. Its Branded & Serviced Residences model brings together private ownership, high-quality residences, five-star hospitality and the opportunity to participate in a professionally managed hotel rental programme when owners are not in residence.

The concept reflects changing expectations in the luxury property market, where the residential experience, brand reputation, services and long-term management are becoming increasingly important alongside location, design and architecture.

A new vision for the luxury second home

“Luxury residential living is evolving,” said Roberto Bergonzi, Founder and CEO of Azur Group, speaking at the ceremony. “Our clients are looking for more than an exceptional property in a prime location; they want an experience, a lifestyle and the reassurance of knowing that their investment is part of a high-quality development associated with an internationally respected hotel brand.”

“With Azurean Marbella, we wanted to bring these elements together in a distinctive offering: exclusive residences, the reputation and hospitality standards of Destination by Hyatt, five-star services and professional management that takes care of the everyday details. The real privilege,” Bergonzi continued, “is being able to enjoy an exceptional residence with the freedom and peace of mind that come with staying at a great hotel, while retaining the sense of belonging and exclusivity of owning your own home.”

“It is a worry-free experience, designed so that owners can devote their time to what really matters: enjoying it. And when owners are not using their residence, it can generate income through professional hotel operations. We believe this model represents an evolution of the luxury second home, bringing together lifestyle, services, brand prestige and management designed to preserve the property’s appeal over the long term.”

Destination by Hyatt: international prestige and hospitality with a distinctive identity

Already present in Spain through 7Pines Resort Ibiza and Sarena de Muro Resort Mallorca, Destination by Hyatt will extend its presence to mainland Spain with Azurean Marbella. The Costa del Sol is renowned for its climate, gastronomy, sporting and cultural attractions, golf courses and Mediterranean lifestyle.

Nuno Galvão Pinto, Hyatt’s Vice President of Development for Southern Europe, said: “The association with an international hotel brand brings recognition, commercial reach and a distinctive identity. Its hospitality standards and professional management are designed to deliver a consistent experience and support the residences’ long-term market positioning, without constituting any guarantee of capital appreciation.”

“Azurean Marbella marks an important milestone in the expansion of Destination by Hyatt in Spain, becoming our first project on the Spanish mainland, building on our established presence in the Balearic Islands. In Azur Group, we have found a trusted partner whose expertise, ambition and commitment to excellence align with our vision of delivering distinctive hospitality experiences that reflect both the character of the Costa del Sol and the values of Hyatt,” he concluded.

An exceptional lifestyle with five-star services

Azurean Marbella has been conceived to offer an experience that goes beyond traditional property ownership. Owners will be able to enjoy their residences during the designated periods, with an upscale hospitality offering that includes dining, wellness and professional service.

The Serviced Residences model is designed to relieve owners of the usual responsibilities associated with a second home, from upkeep and maintenance to coordinating operational requirements during their absence. It is an approach particularly suited to those who wish to enjoy Marbella in comfort, privacy and peace of mind, without having to manage a property from afar.

Exclusive residences and architecture in harmony with the surroundings

The development will comprise 133 residences, ranging from one and two-bedroom apartments including options with private pools, to three-bedroom Grand Penthouses, also with private pools. All residences will be delivered fully furnished and equipped, with a design approach focused on comfort and the quality of the living spaces.

The development will occupy a 22,425 sq m site, with 7,228 sq m dedicated to green spaces, strengthening its connection to the landscape and the Mediterranean way of life. Handover is expected in 2029. Engel & Völkers has been appointed as Master Sales Agent for the residences at Azurean Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

Private ownership and professional hotel management

Owners will be able to use their residences during the designated periods of private occupancy and share in the financial results of their hotel operation during the remainder of the year, subject to the programme’s terms and conditions. The marketing of stays, guest services and day-to-day operations will be professionally coordinated. Actual income and returns will depend on business performance and the applicable terms.

Alfredo Pérez García, Deputy CEO of Azur Group, explained: “Azurean Marbella brings together two essentials for international buyers: a high-quality property for their personal enjoyment and a management model that makes the most of its use when they are away. The reach of Destination by Hyatt, combined with a specialist strategy for marketing, occupancy and pricing, provides a foundation for developing the project’s hotel potential. Our aim is for the quality of the residences, the excellence of the service and the efficiency of the management to contribute to long-term value creation.”

Sustainability, innovation and efficiency

Azurean Marbella will incorporate measures designed to improve energy efficiency, including the industrialised Baupanel construction system, which is intended to enhance thermal insulation and reduce energy demand for heating and cooling. Measures are also planned to optimise material use and reduce waste during construction.

The development will also feature facilities for treating and reusing wastewater to irrigate landscaped areas, together with photovoltaic solar panels intended to meet part of its electricity requirements. These measures will form part of a centralised approach to managing the development’s principal resources and services.

A strategic investment in Benahavís and the Costa del Sol

With a planned investment of €100 million, Azurean Marbella reflects Azur Group’s commitment to the Costa del Sol’s high-end residential and hospitality market. The development will contribute to local economic activity during both construction and operation, with an offering aimed at an international market.

About Azur Group

Azur Group is a real estate development group with more than 40 years’ experience and over 3,000 units delivered across the residential, hospitality and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Luxembourg and active in several European markets, the group is involved in every stage of property development, from identifying opportunities through to delivery. Its project portfolio exceeds €2 billion.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is an extensive collection of independent hotels and resorts, each with its own distinct identity but united by a commitment to capturing the true spirit of its location, from urban centers to expansive resorts. Spanning the upscale to luxury segments, each property is purposefully designed to offer immersive experiences and opportunities for discovery within its city or community, with authentic design and warm, welcoming service. As gracious hosts, Destination by Hyatt properties connect guests with the people and places that give each destination its character, fostering a sense of belonging and inviting everyone to make the destination their own.