Reviving one of Andalucía's ancient cultural traditions

Sonia Lekuona López, 52, is one of few artisans left in Malaga province who work with esparto grass, an incredibly versatile material utilised for paper production, woven baskets, ropeand footwear, to name just a few uses. It was even named Spain's "national fibre" as a result of its significant contribution to boosting the country's economy during the Franco regime.

Residing in Mijas Pueblo with her husband and two daughters, Sonia is half Basque and half Andalusian. She committed herself to 'espartería' (the craft of working with esparto) in 2017, although this career path wasn't her original plan, having completed an archeology degree at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM). However, due to the impact of the 2008 financial crash on the job market, she struggled to find work in her field, pointing out that the first sector "to be cut is culture". That year, she found a job at a textiles company, which she owes to her Basque grandmother who was a seamstress at Balenciaga, and was the one who taught her how to sew. Using her hands, she says, revitalised her interest in working with esparto.

Although, perhaps it's more accurate to say that her fascination with the material has followed her since childhood, surrounded by 'espartales' (esparto fields) in North Africa. She recalls how lucky she was, growing up with a family that travelled often, where she spent the first 16 years of her life in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia. Naturally, this experience was the nucleus that formed her curiosity for espartería. For example, she noted that in Morocco, the craft is intimately tied to local culture, with woven baskets often seen in markets, whereas in the Iberian Peninsula, the industry is more homespun and operates on a much smaller scale.

"The craft should not become something you see in a museum - the trade should live on"

Like other Andalusian laboral traditions, rooted in the countryside (such as grape harvesting in the Axarquía) the work is often dictated by gender. Initially, this was a problem for Sonia, who wanted to make the transition from working in the textiles industry to esparto weaving but couldn't find a teacher because "the men collected the esparto, the women plaited it, then they stitched the plaits together".