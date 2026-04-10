Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Manuel de Falla influenced several 20th-century composers. SUR
Andalusian influencers around the world

Manuel de Falla: Defining Spanish music for the world

The composer was admired across Europe and South America, having a notable impact on several 20th-century classical maestros

Tony Bryant

Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:06

Hailed as Spain's greatest 20th-century composer, Manuel de Falla left his mark on classical music throughout the world by proving that folk traditions could coexist with modern classical forms. This year marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

He was admired across Europe and South America and had a notable impact on several 20th-century classical maestros. He influenced composers who sought concise forms and authentic folk integration, such as Igor Stravinsky, and the Mexican composer and conductor, Carlos Chávez, both of whom admired De Falla's approach to elevating indigenous and folk elements within modern orchestral scores.

Born in Cadiz in 1876, De Falla is celebrated for shaping Spanish musical identity on the world stage, incorporating the Gypsy flamenco deep songs and traditional Spanish dance rhythms into orchestral and stage works. Among his most famous works are El Sombrero de Tres Picos (The Three-Cornered Hat), El Amor Brujo (The Bewitched Love) and Noches en los Jardines de España (Nights in the Gardens of Spain).

Zoom

He relocated to Paris in 1907, where he became acquainted with a number of classical composers, including Ravel, Debussy and Stravinsky and, to commemorate the anniversary of his birth, more than 23,000 letters from the composer's personal archive have been digitalised, including correspondence with these other composers.

On his return to Spain, he settled in the province of Granada, although following General Franco's victory in the Spanish Civil War, he was exiled to Argentina in 1939, where he continued to write and perform.

After a highly successful run of concerts in Buenos Aires, his health deteriorated due to the climate of the capital city, leading doctors to advise him to move to the mountains. He retired to a house in the Argentine province of Córdoba, where he died of a heart attack on 14 November 1946.

The house where he spent his final years is now the Manuel de Falla museum, dedicated to his life and work during his years in Argentina.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer
  2. 2 Malaga interior areas register 60mm of rain
  3. 3 Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital
  4. 4 Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines
  5. 5 Spanish police report: Adamuz rail tracks broke day before fatal crash
  6. 6 Malaga under province-wide warning for heavy rain from midnight
  7. 7 Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre
  9. 9 High stakes and highland heifers: why Spain's Picos de Europa are (officially) the world's most beautiful region
  10. 10 Third wave of burglaries in Vélez-Málaga spreads panic among property owners

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Manuel de Falla: Defining Spanish music for the world

Manuel de Falla: Defining Spanish music for the world