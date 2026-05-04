Malaga's elderly residents fight loneliness together: 'It hits you without a warning'

Gloria Ymelda sitting in her living room in Malaga after the interview with SUR, while her grandson is playing in the background.

Cristina Pinto 04/05/2026 a las 14:44h.

It's only been a year since Gloria Ymelda arrived in Malaga from Venezuela. Between excitement for what was to come and nostalgia for what she was leaving behind, she decided to move to the Costa del Sol capital to be with her children. "They had already been here for a few years and were afraid of me being there alone," Gloria says from her living room while her grandson, Carlitos, plays in one corner of the sofa.

A life change at 70 isn't "so easy", she says. Sometimes loneliness doesn't give a warning, it just appears. Despite living with one of her daughters and her grandson, Gloria confesses that there are times when she feels alone. "It comes at some point, even if we don't want to admit it... It has nothing to do with a specific age. It depends on each person's circumstances. At first, I was more depressed, even though I said I wasn't, but it was there."

That loneliness is now gradually fading. The Red Cross offered her the option of joining the 'Siempre acompañados' ('Always Accompanied') programme - a project of the 'la Caixa' foundation that works to address loneliness among older adults.

"I went through some tough times personally and had to find the strength to move to another country. But since I started attending the programme's workshops, everything has changed. I understand that there are people in the same situation as me and that reassures me. We help each other, we keep each other company in person or on the phone, even if it's just to ask how the morning is going. We arrange to go for walks, strolls and explore the city. Being in the programme has helped me a lot to make new friends, since I left mine behind in Venezuela," Gloria says.

Memory workshops and new technology courses are now part of Gloria's routine. On Fridays, after attending the workshops, they go to a bar for a beer or a glass of wine, which is a real boost for Gloria and her friends. "I don't know what would have become of me here in Malaga if I didn't have this support. I probably wouldn't be so integrated now," she says. She also finds joy in spending time at home with her daughter, even though she works and they can't be together as much as they'd like, and in the games with Carlitos - her restless, curious grandson, who is a self-proclaimed robotics enthusiast.

"I help her with the housework and I'm learning to tidy up a lot," Carlitos says after showing off all his toys, which fill the shelves in the living room of the rented flat where Gloria lives with her daughter and grandson.

"She actively participates in the activities we offer in the programme. She acknowledges that she is also learning to manage her emotions, as she suffered a very difficult family loss a few years ago. She feels more included in society, more settled," one of the social workers in charge of the project says, recognising Gloria's efforts and progress.

Gloria is so grateful to be on the programme that she's considering joining a volunteer team to share her experience. "I already try to encourage anyone I can when I see they're lonely. I want to encourage people who are alone at home or who are hesitant to take action, because it's possible. I don't feel so alone and isolated anymore, but you have to take the initiative yourself, because otherwise, nobody else will," Gloria says.

Awareness-raising

Gloria's story is just one example of the 324 seniors in Malaga who have participated in the 'la Caixa' programme. This initiative has been operating in the city since 2020, enabling people over 60 to participate in activities that promote socialisation and learning.

Currently running in the Bailén-Miraflores and Puerto de la Torre districts, the programme aims to engage the entire community "to build alliances and network, thereby raising awareness about the loneliness older adults are facing".

The programme is also currently present in 12 other locations in Spain: Jerez, Murcia, Pamplona, Granada, Palma de Mallorca, Sabadell, Terrassa, Tortosa, Girona, Tàrrega, Santa Coloma de Gramenet and Lleida. It has even reached Lisbon and Porto.

If you or anyone you know is interested in this initiative, you can find out more by calling the Red Cross (952 217 632).