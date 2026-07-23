Malaga psychologist fights cancer twice and wins bronze at dragon boat competition in Munich

Alicia, first on the left, posing with her dragon boat team from Malaga who competed in the EDBF in Munich.

José Antonio Sau 23/07/2026 a las 13:27h.

Alicia Rojas is a 56-year-old psychologist from Malaga who is used to making competition her way of life. Seven years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Just when she had entered remission, a metastatic melanoma put her to another tough test. Targeted treatments have allowed her to manage the condition as a chronic illness.

After surviving these two diseases, she fell in love with dragon boat racing. She bought a paddle and, along with her teammates, won the bronze medal this July at the European championships in Munich in the BCP category (breast cancer paddlers).

"The race was over 1,000 metres. There were 22 women in the boat: 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steerer," she says proudly.

Alicia was one of five paddlers from Asociación Málaga Dragón selected to represent Spain at the 16th European Nations Dragon Boat Championships, organised by the European Dragon Boat Federation, in Munich.

Elite sport

"The only time I don't feel sick is when I'm on the boat, paddling. Imagine what it means for us, after everything we've been through, to feel like elite athletes, to know that I represent my country and compete at a high level, because dragon boat racing in Spain has little history, but in Germany, the US, Canada or China, it has a long tradition," Alicia says.

Her next goal is the Hong Kong World Championships in October 2027.

This year, her team also became Andalusian champions, winning gold in the 200-metre race. All the women in her team have battled breast cancer.

Alicia has lived in Madrid for 20 years. She was a psychologist at a foundation for people with disabilities.

"Seven years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I underwent the full course of treatment: chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and then preventative hormone therapy. Four years ago, I was diagnosed with melanoma, which metastasised. I'm fortunate that there's a targeted treatment and it's become a chronic condition," she says.

Her life completely changed. She returned to Malaga, obtained total disability benefits and is now, as she herself says, an elite athlete. "I noticed a lump while I was here in Malaga on holiday. I went to my GP, they did a mammogram and in less than a month, I was starting chemotherapy," she says.

"It changes your whole life. It's a huge emotional shock. Little by little, you learn to manage it. There comes a point when you accept the diagnosis. That's when you tell yourself that life goes on. My obsession has always been quality of life. I've strived for a healthy lifestyle, doing a lot of exercise, watching what I eat and lowering my stress levels. Many people die from cancer, but most survive, and you have to live as full a life as possible," Alicia says.

Her melanoma is not related to her breast cancer. "I've hit the jackpot twice. Your worst nightmare comes true. Everyone is afraid of cancer, but you always think it won't happen to you once you've already overcome it," she says.

In this second bout with cancer, she has endured a significant level of uncertainty. "An immunotherapy treatment didn't work for me," Alicia says. "I thought I was going to be cured until they told me no, that it was for life. It's an emotional shock, but in the end, you have to be resilient and adapt."

That's when she fell in love with dragon boat racing.

"Two years after overcoming breast cancer, I was diagnosed with lymphedema. While browsing the internet, I saw that there was an open day for dragon boat racing in Madrid. I had no idea what it was. I went to try it and fell in love. The next day I joined the club and a month and a half later I spent 200 euros on a paddle. It's what saved my life," Alicia tells SUR.

Lymphoedema

Lymphoedema is a chronic swelling that occurs when the lymphatic system cannot properly drain lymphatic fluid, causing it to accumulate in the tissues (usually in the arms or legs).

In cancer patients like Alicia, it is a very common side effect after the removal or damage of lymph nodes during surgery or radiation therapy, disrupting normal circulation and causing heaviness, pain and swelling in the affected limb. Dragon boat racing is a perfect exercise to alleviate these effects.

Just last week, Alicia, as promised, took her bronze medal to the office of Dr Miguel Berciano, who is treating her for melanoma.

Alicia wants to offer words of encouragement to women facing this disease. "There is life after cancer and, above all, quality of life. It's important to take charge, eat well, exercise a lot and set new goals. This doesn't end with cancer or a work disability. I used to work ten-hour days and now my daily routine is being an elite athlete, dedicating myself to strength training, training for the dragon boat, doing yoga and eating well."

Her family, she says, is very proud of her. Although she suffers the side effects of her current treatment (chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain), Alicia Rojas is clear about one thing: "The only way to combat them is with sport."

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