A lifelong passion for musical theatre

The Costa del Sol has long had an admirable reputation for its outstanding amateur theatrical scene, which is spearheaded by a contingent of foreign artistes from all corners of the globe who have chosen the area to enjoy a more relaxed way of life in the sun. The province of Malaga also boasts the only English theatre in the country, an establishment which has become a magnet for many of these foreigners, especially Jacob Botha, a semi-professional actor who arrived on the coast in 2024.

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Jacob worked as a professional actor for six years, travelling Asia with a company performing Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, before deciding to move to the UK, where he continued to act semi-professionally for 16 years.

Zoom Jacob, right, during rehearsals for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. SUR

Last year, Jacob, who obtained a musical theatre degree in South Africa, came to live in Spain with his partner of 18 years, who is also from South Africa, but whom he met in the UK, and the couple settled in Benalmádena, a town in which he says they are "very happy".

"I moaned about the weather in the UK for 16 years and I had always wanted to live somewhere warm again. We used to come to the Costa del Sol on holiday, and because my work allowed me to be based anywhere in Europe, we decided to come to live in Spain," Jacob tells SUR in English.

The multi-talented actor, who prefers not to reveal his age, works as a commercial director for a software company, although he still finds the time to engage in his lifelong passion for theatre.

A chance meeting

His introduction to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola happened by chance after he came across two friends from South Africa whom he had not seen for 20 years.

"It's a small world. I came across Ruth and Craig Norris, two artists I had worked with in South Africa, but we had lost contact over the years. I didn't realise they were living here and one day I saw that they were appearing in a show at the theatre, so I contacted them via Facebook. It was they who introduced me to the theatre," he explains.

Jacob secured his first audition at the Salón Varietés just a few weeks after arriving on the coast, and he has since had roles in An Inspector Calls, Hair, Annie, and his first ever pantomime, Snow White, in which he played the prince.

Leading role

In his next performance at the theatre, he takes the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which begins on Wednesday 19 and continues to Sunday 30 March.

Jacob, who is currently taking Spanish lessons, with the aim of being "fluent within the next 12 months", says that theatre has always been "an important part of my life, especially in the UK", so it is no surprise that he has, in just 12 months, become actively involved at the Salón Varietés.

"It was wonderful when I discovered there was a theatre here on the coast that I could potentially get involved with. It is so unique to have an English theatre that does the quality and the kind of productions that I used to do in London. It's a nice mix of people and what stands out is the quality of the performers. I think it is a very well-run operation and it is a joy to be part of because it's a fantastic community of people," he says.

Jacob and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which first hit London's West End in 1973, are currently in the final rehearsals for the show. Although presenting such a celebrated Lloyd Webber musical would be a daunting experience for many actors, Jacob says that he does "not suffer from stage fright".

"I can get nervous before rehearsals, but not before a performance, because I have been doing this for so many years now. It makes me excited and I feel completely comfortable on stage, specifically with a show like this. Joseph is a very relaxed show, and it's Lloyd Webber, so everyone knows all the songs. It is what it is. There are no difficult or emotional scenes. It is a celebration, it's fast paced, colourful, and with great music and great choreography. I think it will be fun to watch. It has a great message for both young and old in terms of trying to fulfil your dreams, and that life has its ups and downs, so it is a really positive message," Jacob concludes.