Dr Javier Collado Alcázar, who has been working at the plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine unit at the Vithas Málaga hospital since 2018, has been ... named the best plastic surgeon in Spain according to the prestigious Doctoralia Awards 2026, now in their 13th year.

These awards recognise the highest-rated specialists and healthcare centres, as rated by both patients and fellow specialists.

Dr Collado, who holds a degree in Medicine from Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and a Master's degree in Aesthetic Medicine, has completed numerous specialisation courses. He is an expert in facial and breast surgery and a true national authority on gender reassignment.

During his specialisation, Collado completed his doctoral thesis in collaboration with Malaga University, receiving a grade of "outstanding cum laude".

He joined Vithas Málaga after completing numerous hospital placements at prestigious plastic surgery centres in countries such as the US and Taiwan, where he learned and honed the latest advances in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

"I would like to emphasise just how important this award is to me, as I'm receiving it on the basis of the opinions of fellow surgeons and, more importantly, of patients who have visited my practice in recent months," Dr Collado said.

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