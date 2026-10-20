Tony Bryant 20/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:19h.

A founding member of the psychedelic band, Smash, one of the pioneers of Andalusian rock, Gualberto García Pérez is a Spanish multi-instrumentalist whose distinctive contribution melded flamenco, progressive rock and Indian music.

Born in Seville in 1945, Gualberto, as he is known professionally, has collaborated with numerous Spanish musicians throughout his career, including Camarón de la Isla, Lole y Manuel and Carlos Cano. His distinctive musical style, however, has also transcended national borders, influencing and finding its way into the work of artists from around the world.

These have included the British jazz/fusion guitarist John McLaughlin, American country rock musician, Todd Purcell, and Indian sitar player Dewan Motihar, among others.

Smash put an unusual Spanish sound into the international psychedelic/progressive rock music scene of the 1970s. The band’s 1971 album We Come to Smash This Time is considered particularly significant because Gualberto incorporated sitar into a Spanish rock/flamenco context.

Gualberto (2l) with Smash. (ABC)

A 2026 academic study highlights his sitar performance on the album as an early example of Indian musical influence in Spain, reflecting the broader spread of Indian music across Europe.

After the break up of Smash, Gualberto moved to the USA, where he studied music in New York. Here, he encountered Indian musicians and deepened his work with the sitar.

His American period wasn’t simply touring Spain’s music abroad - it was part of his artistic development in an international musical environment.

In 1983, he worked as a producer, arranger and musical consultant at Columbia Records and recorded the album Puente Mágico for sitar and flamenco guitar with the Spanish guitarist Ricardo Miño.

This period represents a particularly fascinating chapter in Gualberto’s international legacy. He was far more than a Spanish rock guitarist who simply experimented with the sitar; he developed a distinctive musical style that blended flamenco phrasing, psychedelic rock and Indian instrumentation.

This fusion set his work apart, even within the wider European progressive and psychedelic music scene. It is considered as part of the wider circulation of Indian musical ideas in Europe. His musical experiments helped open a path toward the broader globalisation of flamenco.

He continues to perform both solo and with various classical rock and flamenco ensembles. He also composes music for documentaries, and is currently working on an album for release in Italy with the renowned jazz clarinetist Gabriele Mirabassi.