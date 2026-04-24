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Casa Dani in New York. SUR
Andalusian influencers around the world

Dani García: Redefining modern global cuisine

The Marbella chef leads the group that bears his name, serving 1.4 million customers annually in over 20 restaurants in six countries

Tony Bryant

Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:57

Born in Marbella in 1975, world-renowned chef Dani García has had a clear and growing influence both in and outside Spain. His strong Andalusian culinary traditions became a defining element of his cooking style, although García's cooking isn't strictly traditional.

The chef leads a group that bears his name, serving 1.4 million customers annually in more than 20 restaurants in six countries – Spain, the UK, USA, Qatar, the UAE and Hungary.

Concepts like BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Leña have been exported internationally, making him part of a newer generation of chefs who scale their cuisine globally rather than staying rooted in one iconic restaurant.

In 2014, he joined forces with his siblings to open a high-end restaurant, which earned three Michelin stars in 2018, and to introduce his casual dining concept BiBo at the Puente Romano Hotel. These projects laid the foundation for what would become Grupo Dani García.

García in his Leña steakhouse at the Puente Romano Hotel.

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García in his Leña steakhouse at the Puente Romano Hotel. SUR

After closing his three-Michelin-star restaurant in November 2019, he launched an ambitious expansion strategy, growing both within Spain and internationally, with the goal of bringing Andalusian - and more broadly Spanish - cuisine to a global audience.

He promotes a shift away from highly exclusive fine dining towards a more approachable kind of luxury, encouraging restaurants that blend refined culinary techniques with a relaxed, casual setting.

This hybrid approach reflects modern global gastronomy and allows his concepts to adapt easily across different countries.

Dani García has an increasingly visible international influence, especially in the way chefs approach global branding and reinterpret regional dishes for wider appeal. He is not known as a technical innovator, but plays an important role in redefining how contemporary chefs think about growth and culinary identity.

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surinenglish Dani García: Redefining modern global cuisine

Dani García: Redefining modern global cuisine