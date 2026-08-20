Can I park in my own driveway? What if I have a 'double driveway'? Here's what regulations say

20/08/2026 a las 11:57h.

Parking has become increasingly difficult in most major cities, particularly in central areas and for those who want to avoid paying for a space. Finding ... an empty space on the street at the first attempt can feel like an achievement in itself.

Residents often look for ways to park their cars and it is common for them to leave a vehicle in the designated driveway access area outside their own home.

The reasoning seems straightforward: if I pay for the driveway access permit and it provides access to my property, surely nothing prevents me from leaving a second car there. But can you actually park in front of your own driveway?

The answer is not quite so simple, despite how common the practice may be. Under the general traffic regulations, parking in a designated driveway access area constitutes a serious traffic offence, whether the vehicle belongs to the permit holder or to someone else.

In principle, neither the owner of the property nor any other driver can park in front of a properly signposted driveway.

A driveway access permit is a municipal authorisation that allows vehicles to enter and leave private property, such as a garage or commercial premises. If a neighbour reports a car parked across a designated driveway, the driver could face a 200-euro fine, reduced to 100 if paid promptly.

Drivers can, of course, use the area to enter or leave the property. "Stopping and parking must take place in such a way that the vehicle does not obstruct traffic or pose a risk to other road users."

However, there is a distinction between the general rule and the way each local authority applies it, because municipalities issue driveway access permits. Several councils have amended their regulations to allow residents to park in front of their own driveways, creating additional parking spaces.

The latest municipality in Malaga province to take this step is Alhaurín de la Torre, where the town hall has introduced what is known as a 'double driveway' arrangement. The measure involves changes to several local regulations and allows residents with the relevant permit to park outside their own garages or driveways, provided they meet certain requirements.

Other Andalusian towns have already introduced similar rules. Ronda changed its regulations after a resident complained about neighbours. Almuñécar, Baena and Utrera have also adopted the system to make it easier for residents to park in front of their own driveways.

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