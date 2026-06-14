Online ‘misinformation’ could put pets at risk, warns vet charity

DPA 14/06/2026 a las 12:38h.

A leading vet charity has urged pet owners to double-check veterinary advice found on TikTok and social media platforms.

The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), the UK's largest veterinary charity, has warned that online “hacks” and home treatments could be putting pets’ lives at risk.

The PDSA has seen viral clips online where owners are encouraged to give dogs ibuprofen for injuries despite the drug being toxic to pets.

Cat Henstridge, a veterinary surgeon who shares pet care advice to over 400,000 followers on social media, said the golden rule is to always “run it past your vet first”.

Henstridge, who runs the account @cat_the_vet, said: “Ibuprofen is 100% off the menu for all pets and paracetamol is very toxic for cats.”

Whilst stressing that some general advice from social media for pets can be good, Henstridge said “when it comes to medicines, it has to be the veterinary profession that is the first port of call”.

The 45-year-old from Sheffield added: “A lot of home and herbal holistic remedies are at best ineffective and, at worse, potentially dangerous.”

Toxic for pets

Catherine Burke, a PDSA vet, said: “Animals process medications very differently from humans.

“Something safe for people can be toxic or even life-threatening for pets.”

Burke said she can understand that social media offers pet owners “quick help” but this comes with a risk as these viral clips often “make medical guidance appear far simpler and safer than it really is”.

The PDSA is concerned how quickly “misinformation spreads online” and has encouraged pet lovers not “to try home treatments seen online without first checking with their vet”.

It added: “What works for one animal in a short video may not be safe for another, and similar symptoms can have very different underlying causes.”

The charity is urging owners to contact their vet directly if they are concerned about their pet’s health, rather than using social media trends or often unverified online tips.

Burke added: “Following these viral tips can delay pet owners from seeking proper veterinary care, where early treatment can make a significant difference to health and wellbeing.”