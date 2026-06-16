More than two decades of trust: personal insurance support for Spain’s expat community

SUR in English Marbella 16/06/2026 a las 09:25h.

For more than 20 years, EU Insurance Direct has been helping clients navigate the often complex world of insurance in Spain. Established in 2003 by Wendy Codd, the business has become a familiar name for many residents, particularly within Spain’s expat community, by offering a straightforward and personal approach built on trust, continuity and service.

Today, the company is owned by Ashley Noddings, who first joined the business as an employee 13 years ago before taking over ownership three years ago following Wendy’s retirement. The transition reflects the company’s emphasis on long-term relationships and consistency, maintaining the values and customer-focused approach that have shaped the business since its beginnings.

Based in Elviria, where the office has remained in the same location for over two decades, EU Insurance Direct may be a small operation, but its reach extends far beyond the Costa del Sol. While retaining a strong local presence, the company now serves a substantial client base across Spain through a combination of traditional service and modern communication channels. Much of its business is conducted digitally through its website, email and WhatsApp, enabling clients to access support wherever they are based.

Transparency and personalised attention

At the heart of the company’s mission is a commitment to delivering transparent insurance solutions tailored to individual needs. By offering personalised advice and efficient claims support, EU Insurance Direct aims to provide clients with reassurance and practical assistance at every stage of the process. The team works in both English and Spanish, helping make insurance more accessible and easier to understand for a broad range of customers.

As part of its wider commitment to financial security and peace of mind, the company is also encouraging clients to review their life insurance arrangements. Life cover can play an important role in protecting families, providing support not only in the event of death but also in cases of disability.

With a vision centred on trust, innovation and customer confidence, EU Insurance Direct continues to build on its local roots while supporting clients across Spain with protection designed around real-life needs.

More information:

Office: C/ Alcornoque, Res Framire, Local 6, 29604 Elviria

Telephone: +34 952 83 08 43

Email: info@euinsurancedirect.com

Web: www.euinsurancedirect.com