A Malaga bookshop, the gateway to an abortion in London

A women's bookshop became much more than that: a back room where people talked quietly; where money was raised to pay for plane tickets; meetings were organised with strangers who lent spare rooms for a couple of nights; and alibis thought up for disappearing from the family home. This story takes place between Malaga and London. It tells the events of the 1980s, to commemorate 40 years since the passing of the first abortion law of Spain's restored democracy.

The first approval established that abortion would not be "punishable" in the following circumstances: it was necessary to avoid a serious danger to the pregnant woman's physical or mental health, and that this was confirmed by a doctor other than the one who was to perform the abortion; if the pregnancy was the result of rape; or if the foetus would be born "with serious physical or mental disabilities".

The law was a step in the right direction, but it still subjected women to severe scrutiny. Feminists in Malaga who fought for free abortion held a "popular trial" against the 1985 law: "It was not at all satisfactory. It was better than nothing, but we didn't want a makeshift solution."

"We didn't like that women needed to say that the pregnancy affected them psychologically. The process was an ordeal," explain Carmen Martín and Carmen Pérez Pinto, feminist activists.

It took 25 years for the law on sexual and reproductive health and the voluntary termination of pregnancy to be passed in 2010. The updated law states that fourteen weeks is a "reasonable" period for women to make a "free and informed" decision about their pregnancy. After various ups and downs, feminists remain dissatisfied: the right to abortion is still not guaranteed; it has not been integrated into the health system as a service.

The 2014 proposal for (counter) reform - to return to the initial scheme - failed and cost the former minister of justice, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, his political career. The new regulation of 2023 extended guaranteed rights for women, but "There are gaps," - in some provinces the public health system does not provide abortions.

However, this environment is not like it was four decades ago - when there was no law. At the beginning of the 80s, the Librería de Mujeres (Women's Bookshop) was established in Malaga. It was a place dedicated to feminist literature, where women could share experiences and ask for information on sexuality or family planning. But it was also a place where young women who needed an abortion could go; the people who ran the bookshop had contacts with women in London who acted as a support group for Spanish and Irish women who could not terminate their pregnancies in their own countries because it was either illegal or too difficult there.

Discretion in the back room

"It was a word-of-mouth thing. We didn't advertise. When a woman started going around the shop and browsing through books until it was empty, we knew what she was looking for, we knew she had heard that she could find help there. Almost no words were needed. When we were alone, we would take her to the back room. She took it for granted that no one would find out, that she could talk there in confidence. Some of them came with their mothers, but most of them arrived alone," says Carmen Pérez Pinto, who was part of the women's bookshop in the 80s. It was the women with the least resources and education who passed through these premises in Calle San Agustín; those who had the means did not need this support network. The bookshop also collected money to pay for trips to London and cover clinic bills.

"We didn't judge or ask for explanations. We just asked the woman how far along she was and from there, we tried to be quick. We would help her find an alibi: 'Tell your mother you are going away for three days with a friend.' It wasn't always easy, because the women had often never been away from home before," explains Pérez Pinto with Carmen Martín, a historical feminist from Malaga.

Isabel Ros talks to SUR from London. She says that between the late 70s and early 80s Our Bodies, Our Lives, a reference book on women's health and sexuality by the Boston Women's Collective, was translated into Spanish. In the copy was the phone number of Release (a human rights organisation she worked for) to call if anyone needed to terminate their pregnancy. So many calls came in that Release had to set up a specific team to deal with them. And a group of volunteers was already operating in the UK to help Irish women because it was illegal to have an abortion in their country, alongside a support group for Spanish women, SWASG (Spanish Women's Abortion Support Group) - founded at the same time.

While international telephone calls were not so easy 40 years ago, the process happened quite quickly. The clinic could be arranged over the phone. "The clinics are so busy that it takes at least a week to organise the abortion," the organisation warned in its advertisement urging people to get in touch as soon as possible.

Clipping from the SUR newspaper archive featuring the news of the opening of the Librería de Mujeres in the early 1980s; a page from a Madrid-based feminist magazine reporting on the SWASG collective; and the cover of the book Nuestros Cuerpos, Nuestras Vidas (Our Bodies, Our Lives). SUR

"We will ask you when the first day of your last period was and inform you about the current price of the operation. In addition to that money, you will need an extra £30 for the tube, buses, food, etc. It is very difficult to get late abortions and there is only one clinic in the whole of London that does them, and only up to 26 weeks. It is therefore very important that you call us as soon as possible. The earlier the better, as clinics prefer not to do the operation after seven weeks of pregnancy," the advice continues. "We can't give financial support because the group doesn't have any money," the leaflets said. But as in Malaga, Ros said that in London, donations were also made on occasion.

In London, there were not only volunteers who took turns answering the phones and arranging appointments with clinics. They were also willing to go to the airport to pick the women up, give them accommodation and transport them from hospitals to airports. They probably did not know English, so the volunteers had to act as interpreters. The core of the organisation was made up of around ten women, but in total the network had around 30, and not only Spanish women, but others from all regions of the UK.

As Ros remembers, the group was formed around helpless Spanish women, to avoid the abuse they were sometimes subjected to when they went alone. But also because, in order to face an abortion, they needed human support: understanding; empathy; and security. Ros stressed that their work included monitoring the clinics so that they would do their job properly, to ensure the women's safety.

Their activism also reached institutions, where they reported on the situation in Spain and the country's need for a law recognising the right to unrestricted, safe and free abortion.

Those Spanish girls who boarded a plane and left Spain for the first time in their lives had no choice but to trust the generous strangers waiting for them on the tarmac. "This is not a decision that is taken lightly," says Ros.

Four-day trip

The trip lasted four days: British law required you to be in the country at least the day before the operation and you had to spend a day in hospital. The process was something like this: on the first day you had a consultation with the doctor, the next morning you were admitted to the clinic and 24 hours later you were discharged.

The Women's Bookshop helped many local girls get to London. And there were places like that all over Spain. In 1978, 30,000 non-resident women had abortions in the UK; almost half of them (14,000) were Spanish. In 1982, the number of Spaniards exceeded 22,000.

The passing of the law of suppositions was not enough to put an end to these flights to London: having a legal abortion in Spain was still difficult. So the support group was active until the late 1980s, says Ros. Martín and Pérez Pinto explain that women from Malaga were not exclusively referred to the UK. When clinics were opening in Malaga around 1984, their clients were also referred there. Although they believe that these practices should form part of the public health service portfolio, they highlighted that they were very grateful for these centres, because if the women could not pay, they did not have to. The clinics and their doctors were activists and risked their freedom for the cause.

Prison

Germán Sáenz de Santamaría, Alberto Stolzemburg and Ernesto Ritwagen spent 40 days in prison and were released after posting bail of 10.5 million pesetas because in November 1986 the police raided their health centre in the Scala 2000 building on Calle Hilera and arrested 30 people: doctors, medical students, several nurses and more than 20 women who were there to terminate their pregnancies.

Abortion was already legal in Spain, but with limitations and scrutiny, and the clinic was still waiting for permission to terminate pregnancies. Feminists in Malaga called for protests in solidarity with the doctors and the women - who were bailed out - and to demand the right to abortion. There were calls for 741 years in prison for the defendants. But one of the doctors declared: "Neither three months nor three years in prison can break a person who knows what they are doing and what they want and who they are fighting against." After more than ten years of court processes, they were all acquitted, but only because the statute of limitations had run out on the alleged crimes.

The doctors were gambling their freedom. The women, their lives. The network formed between Spain and the UK was revived in 2014, when minister Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón tried to curtail the right to abortion. "SWASG 2.0 was born," explains Ros - London stood in solidarity with Spanish women.

"Feminism has never considered abortion as a method of contraception. We emphasised the fight for the right to abortion because women were dying: without it being legal, abortions were still happening. Moreover, the appropriation of our bodies was an indisputable feminist premise. Our aim was also to provide better sex education," says Martín.